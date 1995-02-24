Nippon India Nifty IT Index Fund Reg IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Nippon India Nifty IT Index Fund Reg IDCW
AMC
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 05-Feb-2024
Fund Manager
: Jitendra Tolani
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 133.6
Invest wise with Expert advice
Nippon India Nifty IT Index Fund Reg IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 9.2124
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Nippon India Nifty IT Index Fund Reg IDCW- NAV Chart
Nippon India Nifty IT Index Fund Reg IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-7.43
-7.64
-20.19
-16.21
0.33
-
-
-7.1
|Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
|Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
|Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36
Nippon India Nifty IT Index Fund Reg IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Nippon India Nifty IT Index Fund Reg IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|28.99
|229463
|38.72
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|22.53
|86411
|30.09
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|10.55
|89507
|14.09
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|9.90
|88899
|13.22
|Equity
|Wipro
|IT - Software
|8.24
|396549
|11.01
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|5.86
|14760
|7.82
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|5.14
|9320
|6.86
|Equity
|LTIMindtree
|IT - Software
|4.52
|12952
|6.04
|Equity
|Mphasis
|IT - Software
|2.66
|15831
|3.55
|Equity
|L&T Technology
|IT - Services
|1.30
|3840
|1.74
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.51
|0
|0.68
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.20
|0
|-0.27
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement