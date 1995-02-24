Nippon India Nifty Pharma ETF
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Nippon India Nifty Pharma ETF
AMC
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
Launch Date
: 21-Jun-2021
Fund Manager
: Jitendra Tolani
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 809.18
Nippon India Nifty Pharma ETF - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 21.8704
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Nippon India Nifty Pharma ETF- NAV Chart
Nippon India Nifty Pharma ETF- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.69
7.74
-7.75
-7.44
12.29
16.96
-
11.78
|Category Avg
-1.2
5.36
-5.46
-8.87
5.56
13.55
25.78
12.75
|Category Best
4.78
24.22
20.18
8.26
58.34
36.03
40.58
415
|Category Worst
-8.22
-13.67
-20.1
-24.61
-11.84
0.27
4.51
-27.49
Nippon India Nifty Pharma ETF- Latest Dividends
Nippon India Nifty Pharma ETF- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|24.69
|1253839
|199.76
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|11.11
|638498
|89.86
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|9.99
|147504
|80.83
|Equity
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|9.77
|708441
|79.09
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|6.59
|279984
|53.32
|Equity
|Aurobindo Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|4.24
|324429
|34.33
|Equity
|Torrent Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.97
|109063
|32.15
|Equity
|Alkem Lab
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.54
|61655
|28.64
|Equity
|Mankind Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.41
|120578
|27.61
|Equity
|Zydus Lifesci.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.14
|290297
|25.44
|Equity
|Laurus Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.98
|456668
|24.07
|Equity
|Glenmark Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.76
|174789
|22.35
|Equity
|Ipca Labs.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.64
|157525
|21.35
|Equity
|Abbott India
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.27
|6048
|18.38
|Equity
|Biocon
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.95
|522151
|15.79
|Equity
|Gland Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.77
|92299
|14.33
|Equity
|J B Chemicals &
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.69
|82990
|13.64
|Equity
|Ajanta Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.50
|48835
|12.14
|Equity
|Natco Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.99
|103817
|8.00
|Equity
|Granules India
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.96
|168036
|7.75
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.06
|0
|0.44
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.02
|0
|-0.19
