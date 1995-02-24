Nippon India Nifty Realty Index Fund Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Nippon India Nifty Realty Index Fund Dir G
AMC
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 14-Nov-2024
Fund Manager
: Jitendra Tolani
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 16.3
Nippon India Nifty Realty Index Fund Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 7.9203
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Nippon India Nifty Realty Index Fund Dir G- NAV Chart
Nippon India Nifty Realty Index Fund Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.15
5.55
-18.29
-
-
-
-
-20.79
|Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
|Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
|Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36
Nippon India Nifty Realty Index Fund Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Nippon India Nifty Realty Index Fund Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|DLF
|Realty
|21.15
|54254
|3.44
|Equity
|Macrotech Devel.
|Realty
|16.35
|23572
|2.66
|Equity
|Godrej Propert.
|Realty
|15.15
|12756
|2.46
|Equity
|Phoenix Mills
|Realty
|14.97
|15767
|2.44
|Equity
|Prestige Estates
|Realty
|9.86
|14263
|1.60
|Equity
|Oberoi Realty
|Realty
|9.06
|9951
|1.47
|Equity
|Brigade Enterpr.
|Realty
|6.79
|11681
|1.10
|Equity
|Sobha
|Realty
|2.78
|3772
|0.45
|Equity
|Raymond
|Realty
|2.24
|2826
|0.36
|Equity
|Mahindra Life.
|Realty
|1.24
|6374
|0.20
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.37
|0
|0.22
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.01
|0
|0.00
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.97
|0
|-0.15
