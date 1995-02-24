Nippon India Nifty SDL Plus G Sec Jun2028 Maturity 70 30 IF Reg G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Nippon India Nifty SDL Plus G Sec Jun2028 Maturity 70 30 IF Reg G
AMC
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Gilt Funds - Medium & Long Term
Launch Date
: 07-Nov-2022
Fund Manager
: Vivek Sharma
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 403.99
Nippon India Nifty SDL Plus G Sec Jun2028 Maturity 70 30 IF Reg G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.9842
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Nippon India Nifty SDL Plus G Sec Jun2028 Maturity 70 30 IF Reg G- NAV Chart
Nippon India Nifty SDL Plus G Sec Jun2028 Maturity 70 30 IF Reg G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.56
1.11
2.55
4.04
8.81
-
-
7.97
|Category Avg
0.71
2.24
3.11
4.18
9.65
7.41
6.62
8.07
|Category Best
1.11
3.78
4.06
5.2
11.71
8.58
7.91
10.73
|Category Worst
-0.97
0.76
1.57
1.78
7.01
5.92
4.58
3.06
Nippon India Nifty SDL Plus G Sec Jun2028 Maturity 70 30 IF Reg G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Nippon India Nifty SDL Plus G Sec Jun2028 Maturity 70 30 IF Reg G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|17.53
|6900000
|70.01
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|8.95
|3500000
|35.73
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|8.86
|3530000
|35.36
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|7.81
|3000000
|31.19
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|5.76
|2180000
|23.01
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|5.04
|1950000
|20.10
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|4.93
|1900000
|19.67
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|4.07
|1567000
|16.23
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|3.82
|1500000
|15.24
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|3.16
|1220000
|12.62
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|3.07
|1200000
|12.25
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.55
|1000000
|10.20
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.50
|1000000
|9.99
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.49
|1000000
|9.95
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.88
|725000
|7.52
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.71
|660000
|6.81
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.69
|655400
|6.74
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.56
|600000
|6.23
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.29
|500000
|5.14
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.28
|500000
|5.09
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.28
|500000
|5.09
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.26
|500000
|5.01
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.02
|392000
|4.05
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.95
|365700
|3.78
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.72
|280400
|2.89
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.65
|250000
|2.58
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.65
|250000
|2.58
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.54
|209300
|2.15
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.45
|175000
|1.81
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.35
|135000
|1.39
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.57
|0
|6.30
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.61
|0
|2.45
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.00
