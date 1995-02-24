Nippon India Nifty SDL Plus G Sec Jun2029 Maturity 70 30 IF Reg IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Nippon India Nifty SDL Plus G Sec Jun2029 Maturity 70 30 IF Reg IDCW
AMC
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Gilt Funds - Medium & Long Term
Launch Date
: 06-Feb-2023
Fund Manager
: Vivek Sharma
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 319.49
Nippon India Nifty SDL Plus G Sec Jun2029 Maturity 70 30 IF Reg IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.8749
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Nippon India Nifty SDL Plus G Sec Jun2029 Maturity 70 30 IF Reg IDCW- NAV Chart
Nippon India Nifty SDL Plus G Sec Jun2029 Maturity 70 30 IF Reg IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.5
1.26
2.78
3.98
9.11
-
-
8.45
|Category Avg
0.71
2.24
3.11
4.18
9.65
7.41
6.62
8.07
|Category Best
1.11
3.78
4.06
5.2
11.71
8.58
7.91
10.73
|Category Worst
-0.97
0.76
1.57
1.78
7.01
5.92
4.58
3.06
Nippon India Nifty SDL Plus G Sec Jun2029 Maturity 70 30 IF Reg IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Nippon India Nifty SDL Plus G Sec Jun2029 Maturity 70 30 IF Reg IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|24.38
|7676000
|78.04
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|9.78
|3000000
|31.31
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|7.95
|2500000
|25.43
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|6.52
|2000000
|20.88
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|6.38
|2000100
|20.43
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|4.94
|1570000
|15.81
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|4.90
|1500000
|15.67
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|3.92
|1200000
|12.56
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|3.27
|1000000
|10.47
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.87
|900000
|9.19
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.74
|840000
|8.76
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.61
|800000
|8.34
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.26
|700000
|7.23
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.64
|500000
|5.23
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.63
|500000
|5.21
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.62
|500000
|5.19
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.60
|500000
|5.11
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.60
|500000
|5.10
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.58
|500000
|5.06
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.54
|500000
|4.93
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.31
|400000
|4.17
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.98
|300000
|3.13
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.47
|147700
|1.49
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.39
|124000
|1.24
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.16
|50000
|0.51
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.16
|50000
|0.49
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.14
|42500
|0.44
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.60
|0
|5.12
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.06
|0
|3.39
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.00
