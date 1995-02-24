Nippon India Nivesh Lakshya Fund Direct IDCW A
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Nippon India Nivesh Lakshya Fund Direct IDCW A
AMC
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 18-Jun-2018
Fund Manager
: Pranay Sinha
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 9489.09
Nippon India Nivesh Lakshya Fund Direct IDCW A - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.9537
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 10% of the units allotted can be redeemed every year without any exit load, on or before completion of 36 months from the date of allotment of units. Any redemption in excess of such limit in the first 36 months from the date of allotment shall be subject to the following exit load. Redemption of units would be done on First in First out Basis (FIFO): 1.00% - If redeemed or switched out on or before completion of 36 months from the date of allotment of units Nil - If redeemed or switched out after completion 36 months from the date of allotment of units.
Nippon India Nivesh Lakshya Fund Direct IDCW A- NAV Chart
Nippon India Nivesh Lakshya Fund Direct IDCW A- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
1.06
3.01
3.68
4.27
11.06
6.96
6.11
8.61
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
Nippon India Nivesh Lakshya Fund Direct IDCW A- Latest Dividends
Nippon India Nivesh Lakshya Fund Direct IDCW A- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|16.38
|137775700
|1,561.27
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|13.49
|135237000
|1,285.42
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|13.15
|126000000
|1,252.79
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|12.06
|102094200
|1,149.52
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|10.07
|95056100
|960.09
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|8.75
|67452500
|834.06
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|7.69
|76383700
|733.19
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|4.65
|43452000
|442.93
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|3.26
|30000000
|310.23
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.62
|15000000
|154.10
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.49
|13500000
|142.29
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.31
|11498000
|124.43
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.90
|8500000
|85.65
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.79
|7500000
|74.89
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.57
|4737900
|54.05
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.36
|3000000
|34.03
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.35
|2777000
|33.01
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.17
|1500000
|16.17
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.95
|0
|188.05
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.72
|0
|68.49
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.05
