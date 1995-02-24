Nippon India Overnight Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Nippon India Overnight Fund Regular G
AMC
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 17-Dec-2018
Fund Manager
: Siddharth Deb
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 6838.54
Nippon India Overnight Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 136.4018
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Nippon India Overnight Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
Nippon India Overnight Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.13
0.54
1.57
3.21
6.56
6.22
4.96
5.05
|Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
|Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
|Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-
Nippon India Overnight Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Nippon India Overnight Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|1.99
|16000000
|159.30
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|1.25
|10000000
|99.67
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.62
|5000000
|49.96
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.50
|4000000
|39.82
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.19
|1500000
|14.98
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.19
|1500000
|14.95
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|88.32
|0
|7,067.73
|Reverse Repo
|Corporate Bond Repo
|-/-
|3.55
|0
|284.79
|Reverse Repo
|Corporate Bond Repo
|-/-
|3.12
|0
|249.82
|Reverse Repo
|Corporate Bond Repo
|-/-
|0.87
|0
|69.94
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.68
|0
|55.14
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.40
|0
|31.96
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-1.70
|0
|-,135.22
