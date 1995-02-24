Nippon India Passive Flexicap FoF IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Nippon India Passive Flexicap FoF IDCW
AMC
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Equity
Launch Date
: 10-Dec-2020
Fund Manager
: Ashutosh Bhargava
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 206.86
Nippon India Passive Flexicap FoF IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 19.1149
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Nippon India Passive Flexicap FoF IDCW- NAV Chart
Nippon India Passive Flexicap FoF IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.65
6.55
-6.8
-12.24
2.89
12.23
-
16.44
|Category Avg
-0.96
2.11
-4.8
-6.26
7.82
11.96
21.71
8.82
|Category Best
2.48
24.41
23.26
23.37
80.29
31.37
35.84
27.19
|Category Worst
-9.34
-17.08
-20
-23.03
-7.45
-3.56
10.51
-21.28
Nippon India Passive Flexicap FoF IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Nippon India Passive Flexicap FoF IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Nippon NIFTY 100
|-/-
|72.47
|6324785
|149.91
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Nippon India NM
|-/-
|15.04
|1699355
|31.10
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund-Dir (G)
|-/-
|11.86
|8903866
|24.53
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.83
|0
|1.72
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.20
|0
|-0.41
