Summary Info
Fund Name
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Nippon India Pharma Fund IDCW
AMC
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Pharma
Launch Date
: 10-May-2004
Fund Manager
: Sailesh Raj Bhan
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 7637.04
Nippon India Pharma Fund IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 112.9002
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
:
Nippon India Pharma Fund IDCW- NAV Chart
Nippon India Pharma Fund IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.51
6.25
-8.13
-6.56
12.21
18.52
26.99
20.32
|Category Avg
0.61
7.84
-8.48
-5.95
16.78
19.91
27.56
17.46
|Category Best
2.16
9.86
-6.12
0.36
30.94
24.06
31.23
38.58
|Category Worst
-1.5
2.66
-11.38
-16.37
5.76
16.38
22.57
-8.71
Nippon India Pharma Fund IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|13.68
|6556349
|1,044.59
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|9.32
|1298808
|711.77
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|7.73
|3098126
|590.08
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|5.90
|3200000
|450.40
|Equity
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|5.35
|3662170
|408.88
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|5.14
|648795
|392.68
|Equity
|Abbott India
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.82
|95985
|291.75
|Equity
|Vijaya Diagnost.
|Healthcare Services
|3.41
|2843231
|260.36
|Equity
|Medplus Health
|Retailing
|3.39
|3627277
|259.20
|Equity
|Glaxosmi. Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.28
|1011921
|250.48
|Equity
|Ajanta Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.12
|959323
|238.48
|Equity
|Gland Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.11
|1529352
|237.47
|Equity
|Narayana Hrudaya
|Healthcare Services
|2.84
|1501224
|216.85
|Equity
|Aurobindo Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.36
|1702630
|180.18
|Equity
|Zydus Lifesci.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.30
|2000632
|175.37
|Equity
|J B Chemicals &
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.15
|999649
|164.37
|Equity
|Mankind Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.95
|649036
|148.66
|Equity
|Torrent Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.94
|503364
|148.39
|Equity
|Pfizer
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.69
|318249
|128.91
|Equity
|Alkem Lab
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.69
|277412
|128.89
|Equity
|Thyrocare Tech.
|Healthcare Services
|1.59
|1765838
|121.41
|Equity
|Sanofi India
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.51
|230272
|115.40
|Equity
|Ipca Labs.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.39
|785412
|106.45
|Equity
|Fortis Health.
|Healthcare Services
|1.33
|1654582
|101.37
|Equity
|Sanofi Consumer
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.27
|213659
|97.26
|Equity
|Sai Life
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.22
|1350584
|93.17
|Equity
|Suraksha Diagno.
|Healthcare Services
|1.09
|3169618
|83.32
|Equity
|Syngene Intl.
|Healthcare Services
|0.96
|1124795
|73.38
|Equity
|Biocon
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.90
|2284222
|69.08
|Equity
|Dr Lal Pathlabs
|Healthcare Services
|0.87
|289112
|66.79
|Equity
|Orchid Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.62
|492727
|47.35
|Equity
|Astrazeneca Phar
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.56
|64078
|42.92
|Equity
|Indoco Remedies
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.47
|1834924
|36.05
|Equity
|Emcure Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.39
|300000
|29.45
|Equity
|Krishna Institu.
|Healthcare Services
|0.32
|461785
|24.06
|Equity
|Concord Biotech
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.22
|111738
|16.71
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.32
|0
|100.66
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.01
|0
|0.55
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.21
|0
|-16.28
