Nippon India Power Infra Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Nippon India Power Infra Fund Direct G
AMC
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity Theme - Infrastructure
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Rahul Modi
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 6125.29
Nippon India Power Infra Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 344.7277
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 1% if redeemed or switchd out on or efore completion of 1 years from the date of allotment of units. NIl if redeemed or switched out after the completion of 1 years from the date of allotment of units.
Nippon India Power Infra Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
Nippon India Power Infra Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.18
11.67
-8.89
-13.47
1.92
28.59
39.41
15.28
|Category Avg
0.09
10.69
-9.97
-14.11
2.29
23.51
36.2
14.34
|Category Best
1.25
14.12
-4.45
-9.67
13.04
30.2
45.71
21.5
|Category Worst
-1.05
8.91
-16.44
-19.85
-11.27
15.6
27.67
7.1
Nippon India Power Infra Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Nippon India Power Infra Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|7.84
|4000000
|480.04
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|7.83
|15400000
|479.63
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|7.71
|1492001
|472.04
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|6.67
|2600000
|408.25
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|3.97
|240038
|243.12
|Equity
|Tata Power Co.
|Power
|3.86
|6975789
|236.61
|Equity
|Kaynes Tech
|Industrial Manufacturing
|2.87
|423938
|175.68
|Equity
|Siemens
|Electrical Equipment
|2.64
|350000
|161.82
|Equity
|CG Power & Ind
|Electrical Equipment
|2.46
|2632923
|150.76
|Equity
|Carborundum Uni.
|Industrial Products
|2.44
|1800000
|149.69
|Equity
|Brigade Enterpr.
|Realty
|2.44
|1580589
|149.68
|Equity
|Astral
|Industrial Products
|2.29
|1050000
|140.41
|Equity
|B H E L
|Electrical Equipment
|2.25
|7700000
|137.96
|Equity
|Container Corpn.
|Transport Services
|2.20
|2162463
|134.87
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|2.08
|210000
|127.10
|Equity
|Cyient DLM
|Industrial Manufacturing
|2.04
|3097127
|124.76
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|2.00
|450000
|122.30
|Equity
|Bharat Forge
|Auto Components
|1.96
|1179635
|119.90
|Equity
|NLC India
|Power
|1.93
|5704828
|118.11
|Equity
|Grasim Inds
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.88
|500000
|115.33
|Equity
|Hind.Aeronautics
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.82
|360000
|111.17
|Equity
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|Finance
|1.78
|3000000
|109.29
|Equity
|Indus Towers
|Telecom - Services
|1.77
|3357130
|108.55
|Equity
|CESC
|Power
|1.71
|8000000
|104.63
|Equity
|Bharat Dynamics
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.43
|900629
|87.84
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.41
|3500000
|86.18
|Equity
|Phoenix Mills
|Realty
|1.29
|508626
|78.74
|Equity
|Coal India
|Consumable Fuels
|1.25
|2077601
|76.73
|Equity
|MTAR Technologie
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.22
|579487
|74.63
|Equity
|NTPC Green
|Power
|1.21
|8499994
|74.17
|Equity
|Praj Industries
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.20
|1500000
|73.26
|Equity
|Indraprastha Gas
|Gas
|1.11
|3600000
|68.21
|Equity
|JSW Infrast
|Transport Infrastructure
|1.09
|2614248
|66.59
|Equity
|ACC
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.04
|350000
|63.64
|Equity
|GE Vernova T&D
|Electrical Equipment
|0.93
|429947
|57.53
|Equity
|A B B
|Electrical Equipment
|0.93
|115295
|56.90
|Equity
|Birla Corpn.
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.86
|544038
|52.91
|Equity
|PNC Infratech
|Construction
|0.85
|2000000
|51.79
|Equity
|Shree Cement
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.80
|18000
|49.11
|Equity
|PTC India
|Power
|0.58
|2542365
|35.29
|Equity
|K E C Intl.
|Construction
|0.52
|463331
|31.80
|Equity
|Afcons Infrastr.
|Construction
|0.46
|689229
|28.47
|Equity
|Torrent Power
|Power
|0.46
|221778
|28.00
|Equity
|KEI Industries
|Industrial Products
|0.45
|90000
|27.63
|Equity
|Kirloskar Oil
|Industrial Products
|0.43
|460204
|26.51
|Equity
|ACME Solar Hold.
|Finance
|0.42
|1318925
|25.46
|Equity
|Bajel Projects
|Electrical Equipment
|0.39
|1467574
|23.93
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|0.35
|48034
|21.50
|Equity
|Mishra Dhatu Nig
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.31
|775000
|18.84
|Equity
|Hitachi Energy
|Electrical Equipment
|0.28
|14999
|16.92
|Equity
|RHI Magnesita
|Industrial Products
|0.27
|428308
|16.77
|Equity
|Honeywell Auto
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.26
|4776
|16.09
|Equity
|DLF
|Realty
|0.26
|250000
|15.88
|Equity
|Welspun Corp
|Industrial Products
|0.22
|182401
|13.44
|Equity
|Premier Energies
|Electrical Equipment
|0.11
|75471
|6.59
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.43
|0
|87.39
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.01
|0
|0.46
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.28
|0
|-15.87
