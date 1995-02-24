Nippon India Retirement Fund IG G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Nippon India Retirement Fund IG G
AMC
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Debt Oriented
Launch Date
: 22-Jan-2015
Fund Manager
: Pranay Sinha
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 150.05
Nippon India Retirement Fund IG G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 19.8291
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - if redeemed/switched out from reliance retirement fund before attainment of 60 years of age. Nil - If redeemed/switched out from reliance retirement fund on or after attainment of 60 years of age or after completion of 5 year lock in period, whichever is later. Nil - In case of switch made from Wealth Creation Scheme to Income Generation Scheme or vice versa.
Nippon India Retirement Fund IG G- NAV Chart
Nippon India Retirement Fund IG G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.61
2.97
1.02
0.56
8.13
8.17
8.5
6.97
|Category Avg
0.26
2.9
0.25
0.26
7.94
8.53
11.24
8.88
|Category Best
0.69
4.05
2.56
4.32
14.01
12.37
17.34
12.46
|Category Worst
-0.53
1.24
-10.53
-19.07
-10.17
1.76
5.58
2.98
Nippon India Retirement Fund IG G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Nippon India Retirement Fund IG G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|2.25
|27000
|3.37
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|2.10
|18500
|3.15
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|1.50
|18000
|2.24
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|1.31
|27000
|1.96
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|1.05
|10000
|1.57
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|1.01
|4750
|1.51
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|0.89
|1000
|1.33
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|0.87
|13000
|1.31
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|0.77
|35000
|1.16
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|0.70
|4000
|1.05
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|0.70
|3000
|1.05
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|0.58
|43000
|0.86
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|0.57
|3000
|0.85
|Equity
|Wipro
|IT - Software
|0.53
|30000
|0.79
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|0.52
|64000
|0.77
|Equity
|United Breweries
|Beverages
|0.50
|3900
|0.74
|Equity
|Crompton Gr. Con
|Consumer Durables
|0.46
|20000
|0.68
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|0.37
|750
|0.56
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|0.36
|2500
|0.54
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|0.32
|3500
|0.48
|Equity
|Kaynes Tech
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.32
|1123
|0.47
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|0.29
|2600
|0.43
|Equity
|Mishra Dhatu Nig
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.25
|13931
|0.37
|Equity
|Tube Investments
|Auto Components
|0.23
|1200
|0.35
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.22
|2000
|0.33
|Equity
|Cyient DLM
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.16
|6000
|0.24
|Equity
|Birla Corpn.
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.13
|2000
|0.19
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|0.12
|300
|0.18
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|30.38
|4515000
|45.60
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|17.84
|2500000
|26.77
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|15.83
|2110000
|23.75
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|4.91
|650000
|7.36
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|3.43
|500000
|5.15
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.62
|213600
|2.43
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.80
|100700
|1.19
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|5.02
|0
|7.52
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.08
|0
|1.59
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.01
|0
|0.02
