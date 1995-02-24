iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Nippon India Retirement Fund WC IDCW

Nippon India Retirement Fund WC IDCW

Summary Info

Fund Name

Nippon India Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Nippon India Retirement Fund WC IDCW

AMC

Nippon India Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

22-Jan-2015

Fund Manager

Pranay Sinha

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

2849.23

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Nippon India Retirement Fund WC IDCW - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  19.1985

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

1.00% - if redeemed/switched out from reliance retirement fund before attainment of 60 years of age. Nil - If redeemed/switched out from reliance retirement fund on or after attainment of 60 years of age or after completion of 5 year lock in period, whichever is later. Nil - In case of switch made from Wealth Creation Scheme to Income Generation Scheme or vice versa.

Nippon India Retirement Fund WC IDCW- NAV Chart

Nippon India Retirement Fund WC IDCW- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-1.09
6.02
-8.53
-10.86
4.75
14.61
26.5
9.96
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

Nippon India Retirement Fund WC IDCW- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
14-Feb-2024200

Nippon India Retirement Fund WC IDCW- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

500

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

500

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Eicher Motors50,000
One 972,50,000

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Bosch4,000
Indus Towers3,00,000
Aditya AMC1,39,256
Birla Corpn.70,000

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityICICI BankBanks8.452000000240.82
EquityHDFC BankBanks7.301200000207.88
EquityInfosysIT - Software5.51930000156.95
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products4.211000000120.01
EquityAxis BankBanks3.3995000096.47
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance3.2911000093.83
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks3.26135000092.98
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction3.1128000088.58
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services2.4744900070.50
EquityNTPCPower2.40220000068.51
EquityM & MAutomobiles2.1223401760.49
EquityPower Fin.Corpn.Finance2.05160000058.28
EquityTCSIT - Software1.9616000055.73
EquityDixon Technolog.Consumer Durables1.813700051.56
EquityZomato LtdRetailing1.79230000051.08
EquitySamvardh. Mothe.Auto Components1.77425000050.40
EquitySBI Life InsuranInsurance1.7635000050.06
EquityHind. UnileverDiversified FMCG1.6121000045.99
EquityInterglobe AviatTransport Services1.5710000044.77
EquityUltraTech Cem.Cement & Cement Products1.564400044.56
EquityHindalco Inds.Non - Ferrous Metals1.5670000044.40
EquityHDFC AMCCapital Markets1.4711550541.90
EquityVedantaDiversified Metals1.39100000039.47
EquityUnited SpiritsBeverages1.3530000038.53
EquityTitan CompanyConsumer Durables1.3512500038.46
EquityVoltasConsumer Durables1.3429000038.28
EquityLupinPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.2418500035.23
EquityICICI LombardInsurance1.2020165634.09
EquityBrigade Enterpr.Realty1.1635000033.14
EquityCummins IndiaIndustrial Products1.1512052232.75
EquityEIHLeisure Services1.12100000031.92
EquityNLC IndiaPower1.09150000031.05
EquityPraj IndustriesIndustrial Manufacturing1.0360000029.30
EquityAbbott IndiaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.96900027.35
EquityHind.AeronauticsAerospace & Defense0.928500026.24
EquityCyient DLMIndustrial Manufacturing0.9164704226.06
EquityCoal IndiaConsumable Fuels0.9170000025.85
EquityCrompton Gr. ConConsumer Durables0.9080050025.70
EquityFederal BankBanks0.87140000024.86
EquityEicher MotorsAutomobiles0.845000023.86
EquityAffle IndiaIT - Services0.7916000022.40
EquityKaynes TechIndustrial Manufacturing0.735000020.72
EquityMaricoAgricultural Food & other Products0.7234377420.64
EquityTech MahindraIT - Software0.7213721420.41
EquityIpca Labs.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.7115000020.33
EquityPage IndustriesTextiles & Apparels0.71500020.25
EquityUnited BreweriesBeverages0.6810000019.46
EquityEmcure PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.6819786019.42
EquityISGEC HeavyConstruction0.6520000018.60
EquityAlkem LabPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.654000018.58
EquityK P R Mill LtdTextiles & Apparels0.6523000018.43
EquityPVR InoxEntertainment0.6320000018.07
EquityOne 97Financial Technology (Fintech)0.6325000017.87
EquityGland PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.6011000017.08
EquityIndusInd BankBanks0.5616000015.84
EquityMishra Dhatu NigAerospace & Defense0.5564235815.61
EquityION ExchangeOther Utilities0.5330000014.99
EquitySona BLW Precis.Auto Components0.5230000014.81
EquityLTIMindtreeIT - Software0.412500011.66
EquityPetronet LNGGas0.4040000011.33
EquityProtean eGovIT - Services0.398500011.21
EquityBajel ProjectsElectrical Equipment0.3866291210.81
EquitySchneider Elect.Electrical Equipment0.321500009.18
EquityZydus Lifesci.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.15500004.38
Debt Investments
NCDYes Bank-/-0.005000.00
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-2.17061.78
Cash & Cash EquivalentC C I-/-0.0100.32
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.090-3.17

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
Nippon India Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
24-Feb-1995
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
5,73,673.68
Trustee/s:
Mr. A N Shanbhag - Associ, Nippon Life India Trustee
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Sundeep Sikka
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Akira Shibata, Mr. Sushil C. Tripathi, Mr. Kazuhide Toda, Mr. Takayuki Murai
Compliance Officer/s:
Mr. Muneesh Sud
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr. Milind Nesarikar
Fund Manager/s:
Pranay Sinha
Auditors:
Haribhakti & Co LLP Chart

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
4th Floor, Tower A, Peninsula Busines -s Park, Ganapatrao Kadam Marg Lower Parel (W), Mumbai - 400013.
Contact Nos:
022-68087000/1860260111
Fax:
022-68087097
Email:
customercare@nipponindiaim.in
Website:
mf.nipponindiaim.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.