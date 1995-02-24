Nippon India Silver ETF FOF Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Nippon India Silver ETF FOF Direct G
AMC
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Silver
Launch Date
: 13-Jan-2022
Fund Manager
: Jitendra Tolani
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 563.74
Nippon India Silver ETF FOF Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 15.0402
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - If redeemed or switched out on or before completion of 15 days from the date of allotment of units. Nil - If redeemed or switched out after the completion of 15 days from the date of allotment of units.
Nippon India Silver ETF FOF Direct G- NAV Chart
Nippon India Silver ETF FOF Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-2.72
2.02
8.56
5.29
22.06
11.56
-
13.75
|Category Avg
-2.44
2.43
8.99
5.76
22.32
11.63
-
16.4
|Category Best
-1.86
2.91
9.47
6.45
24.05
12.07
-
25.84
|Category Worst
-2.73
1.99
8.47
5.12
21.08
11.16
-
3.52
Nippon India Silver ETF FOF Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Nippon India Silver ETF FOF Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Nippon I Silver
|-/-
|100.08
|62368672
|564.18
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.47
|0
|2.67
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.01
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.55
|0
|-3.13
