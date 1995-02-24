iifl-logo
Nippon India USD Fund Direct G

Nippon India USD Fund Direct G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Nippon India Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Nippon India USD Fund Direct G

AMC

Nippon India Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Ultra Short Term Funds

Launch Date

01-Jan-2013

Fund Manager

Vivek Sharma

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

7544.61

Nippon India USD Fund Direct G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  4364.4041

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

Nil

Nippon India USD Fund Direct G- NAV Chart

Nippon India USD Fund Direct G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.38
0.98
2.15
4.09
8.12
7.3
7.24
7.23
Category Avg
0.39
0.99
2.11
3.83
7.72
6.74
6.11
6.62
Category Best
2.2
2.99
5.35
8.27
16.82
9.82
9.82
11.54
Category Worst
-1.35
-22.4
-2.73
-0.97
-15.7
-
1.11
-13.67

Nippon India USD Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Nippon India USD Fund Direct G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

100

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

100

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Debt Investments
NCDN A B A R D-/-4.193100308.88
NCDS I D B I-/-2.702000198.82
NCDInterise-/-2.5419500187.31
NCDREC Ltd-/-2.481850182.34
NCDCredila Fin-/-2.2516500165.62
NCDVedanta-/-2.2316500164.50
NCDN A B A R D-/-1.6912500124.64
NCDREC Ltd-/-1.6912500124.61
NCDS I D B I-/-1.6912500124.41
NCDNuvama Wealth.-/-1.3610000100.03
NCDShriram Finance-/-1.16850085.31
PTCIndia Universal Trust-/-1.1610085.09
NCDSummit Digitel.-/-1.03750075.59
NCDManappuram Fin.-/-1.02750075.17
NCDONGC Petro Add.-/-1.0275074.98
NCDIndostar Capital-/-0.88647564.76
NCDS I D B I-/-0.88650064.70
NCDMuthoot Finance-/-0.82600060.23
PTCIndia Universal Trust-/-0.777556.65
NCDGodrej Industrie-/-0.7152552.37
NCDNirma-/-0.68500050.00
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.6850049.88
NCDCan Fin Homes-/-0.6850049.87
NCDREC Ltd-/-0.6750049.24
NCDIIFL Home Fin.-/-0.6145000044.75
PTCVajra Trust-/-0.596043.37
NCDMuthoot Finance-/-0.55400040.22
NCDBaha.Chand.Inv.-/-0.51375037.46
NCDIndiGrid Trust-/-0.4735000034.75
NCDT S I I C L-/-0.41300030.41
NCDT S I I C L-/-0.41300030.32
PTCIndigo 023-/-0.3510025.81
NCDSamvardh. Mothe.-/-0.34250025.01
NCDIndostar Capital-/-0.34250025.00
NCDREC Ltd-/-0.34250024.97
NCDTruhome Finance-/-0.34250024.97
NCDBaha.Chand.Inv.-/-0.34250024.95
NCDS I D B I-/-0.34250024.92
NCDS I D B I-/-0.3425024.87
PTCSansar Trust-/-0.32182523.67
NCDAadhar Hsg. Fin.-/-0.14100010.07
NCDIndostar Capital-/-0.14100010.00
NCDE X I M Bank-/-0.13959.44
NCDS I D B I-/-0.05403.99
NCDHDB FINANC SER-/-0.01100.97
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.68506000050.65
Derivative Investments
DerivativesInterest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating-/-0.0000.01
DerivativesInterest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating-/-0.0000.00
DerivativesInterest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating-/-0.000-0.01
DerivativesInterest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating-/-0.000-0.01
DerivativesInterest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating-/-0.000-0.02
DerivativesInterest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating-/-0.000-0.04
DerivativesInterest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating-/-0.000-0.04
DerivativesInterest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating-/-0.000-0.04
DerivativesInterest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating-/-0.000-0.05
DerivativesInterest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating-/-0.000-0.09
DerivativesInterest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating-/-0.000-0.09
DerivativesInterest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating-/-0.000-0.11
DerivativesInterest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating-/-0.000-0.12
DerivativesInterest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating-/-0.000-0.13
DerivativesInterest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating-/-0.000-0.14
DerivativesInterest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating-/-0.000-0.20
Money Market Investments
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-3.886000285.48
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-3.2925000000242.48
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-3.2824500000241.25
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-2.944500216.61
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-2.583800189.63
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-2.373500174.63
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-2.043000149.88
Commercial PaperTorrent Electri-/-1.963000144.66
Certificate of DepositsAU Small Finance-/-1.943000142.89
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-1.903000139.73
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-1.351000000099.67
Certificate of DepositsAU Small Finance-/-1.34200098.57
Commercial PaperMuthoot Fincorp-/-1.33200098.20
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-1.32200097.50
Certificate of DepositsIndusInd Bank-/-1.32200096.86
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-1.31200096.39
Certificate of DepositsPun. & Sind Bank-/-1.27200093.78
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-1.26200093.11
Commercial PaperMuthoot Fincorp-/-1.24200091.37
Commercial PaperAngel One-/-0.99150073.16
Commercial PaperBharti Telecom-/-0.97150071.51
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-0.95150069.82
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-0.68100049.96
Certificate of DepositsIndusInd Bank-/-0.66100048.37
Certificate of DepositsFederal Bank-/-0.64100047.39
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-0.64100047.37
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-0.64100047.24
Certificate of DepositsE X I M Bank-/-0.63100046.57
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-0.3450024.94
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-0.071004.93
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoReverse Repo-/-10.620781.99
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-1.850136.33
Cash & Cash EquivalentC C I-/-0.0805.84
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.700-49.66

Key information

Fund House:
Nippon India Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
24-Feb-1995
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
5,73,673.68
Trustee/s:
Mr. A N Shanbhag - Associ, Nippon Life India Trustee
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Sundeep Sikka
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Akira Shibata, Mr. Sushil C. Tripathi, Mr. Kazuhide Toda, Mr. Takayuki Murai
Compliance Officer/s:
Mr. Muneesh Sud
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr. Milind Nesarikar
Fund Manager/s:
Vivek Sharma
Auditors:
Haribhakti & Co LLP Chart

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
4th Floor, Tower A, Peninsula Busines -s Park, Ganapatrao Kadam Marg Lower Parel (W), Mumbai - 400013.
Contact Nos:
022-68087000/1860260111
Fax:
022-68087097
Email:
customercare@nipponindiaim.in
Website:
mf.nipponindiaim.com

