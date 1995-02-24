Nippon India USD Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Nippon India USD Fund Direct G
AMC
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Ultra Short Term Funds
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Vivek Sharma
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 7544.61
Invest wise with Expert advice
Nippon India USD Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 4364.4041
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Nippon India USD Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
Nippon India USD Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.38
0.98
2.15
4.09
8.12
7.3
7.24
7.23
|Category Avg
0.39
0.99
2.11
3.83
7.72
6.74
6.11
6.62
|Category Best
2.2
2.99
5.35
8.27
16.82
9.82
9.82
11.54
|Category Worst
-1.35
-22.4
-2.73
-0.97
-15.7
-
1.11
-13.67
Nippon India USD Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Nippon India USD Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|4.19
|3100
|308.88
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|2.70
|2000
|198.82
|NCD
|Interise
|-/-
|2.54
|19500
|187.31
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|2.48
|1850
|182.34
|NCD
|Credila Fin
|-/-
|2.25
|16500
|165.62
|NCD
|Vedanta
|-/-
|2.23
|16500
|164.50
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.69
|12500
|124.64
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.69
|12500
|124.61
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.69
|12500
|124.41
|NCD
|Nuvama Wealth.
|-/-
|1.36
|10000
|100.03
|NCD
|Shriram Finance
|-/-
|1.16
|8500
|85.31
|PTC
|India Universal Trust
|-/-
|1.16
|100
|85.09
|NCD
|Summit Digitel.
|-/-
|1.03
|7500
|75.59
|NCD
|Manappuram Fin.
|-/-
|1.02
|7500
|75.17
|NCD
|ONGC Petro Add.
|-/-
|1.02
|750
|74.98
|NCD
|Indostar Capital
|-/-
|0.88
|6475
|64.76
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.88
|6500
|64.70
|NCD
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.82
|6000
|60.23
|PTC
|India Universal Trust
|-/-
|0.77
|75
|56.65
|NCD
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|0.71
|525
|52.37
|NCD
|Nirma
|-/-
|0.68
|5000
|50.00
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.68
|500
|49.88
|NCD
|Can Fin Homes
|-/-
|0.68
|500
|49.87
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.67
|500
|49.24
|NCD
|IIFL Home Fin.
|-/-
|0.61
|450000
|44.75
|PTC
|Vajra Trust
|-/-
|0.59
|60
|43.37
|NCD
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.55
|4000
|40.22
|NCD
|Baha.Chand.Inv.
|-/-
|0.51
|3750
|37.46
|NCD
|IndiGrid Trust
|-/-
|0.47
|350000
|34.75
|NCD
|T S I I C L
|-/-
|0.41
|3000
|30.41
|NCD
|T S I I C L
|-/-
|0.41
|3000
|30.32
|PTC
|Indigo 023
|-/-
|0.35
|100
|25.81
|NCD
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|-/-
|0.34
|2500
|25.01
|NCD
|Indostar Capital
|-/-
|0.34
|2500
|25.00
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.34
|2500
|24.97
|NCD
|Truhome Finance
|-/-
|0.34
|2500
|24.97
|NCD
|Baha.Chand.Inv.
|-/-
|0.34
|2500
|24.95
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.34
|2500
|24.92
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.34
|250
|24.87
|PTC
|Sansar Trust
|-/-
|0.32
|1825
|23.67
|NCD
|Aadhar Hsg. Fin.
|-/-
|0.14
|1000
|10.07
|NCD
|Indostar Capital
|-/-
|0.14
|1000
|10.00
|NCD
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|0.13
|95
|9.44
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.05
|40
|3.99
|NCD
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|0.01
|10
|0.97
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.68
|5060000
|50.65
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.01
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.01
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.01
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.02
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.04
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.04
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.04
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.05
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.09
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.09
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.11
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.12
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.13
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.14
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.20
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|3.88
|6000
|285.48
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|3.29
|25000000
|242.48
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|3.28
|24500000
|241.25
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|2.94
|4500
|216.61
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|2.58
|3800
|189.63
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|2.37
|3500
|174.63
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|2.04
|3000
|149.88
|Commercial Paper
|Torrent Electri
|-/-
|1.96
|3000
|144.66
|Certificate of Deposits
|AU Small Finance
|-/-
|1.94
|3000
|142.89
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.90
|3000
|139.73
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|1.35
|10000000
|99.67
|Certificate of Deposits
|AU Small Finance
|-/-
|1.34
|2000
|98.57
|Commercial Paper
|Muthoot Fincorp
|-/-
|1.33
|2000
|98.20
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|1.32
|2000
|97.50
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|1.32
|2000
|96.86
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|1.31
|2000
|96.39
|Certificate of Deposits
|Pun. & Sind Bank
|-/-
|1.27
|2000
|93.78
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|1.26
|2000
|93.11
|Commercial Paper
|Muthoot Fincorp
|-/-
|1.24
|2000
|91.37
|Commercial Paper
|Angel One
|-/-
|0.99
|1500
|73.16
|Commercial Paper
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|0.97
|1500
|71.51
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.95
|1500
|69.82
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.68
|1000
|49.96
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|0.66
|1000
|48.37
|Certificate of Deposits
|Federal Bank
|-/-
|0.64
|1000
|47.39
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.64
|1000
|47.37
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.64
|1000
|47.24
|Certificate of Deposits
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|0.63
|1000
|46.57
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.34
|500
|24.94
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.07
|100
|4.93
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|10.62
|0
|781.99
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.85
|0
|136.33
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.08
|0
|5.84
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.70
|0
|-49.66
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement