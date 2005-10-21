iifl-logo
NJ Overnight Fund Direct G

NJ Overnight Fund Direct G

Summary Info

Fund Name

NJ Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

NJ Overnight Fund Direct G

AMC

NJ Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Liquid Funds

Launch Date

29-Jul-2022

Fund Manager

Viral Shah

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

178.49

NJ Overnight Fund Direct G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  1183.1115

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

Nil

NJ Overnight Fund Direct G- NAV Chart

NJ Overnight Fund Direct G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.12
0.52
1.54
3.19
6.53
-
-
6.49
Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-

NJ Overnight Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

NJ Overnight Fund Direct G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

500

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoC C I-/-99.040214.40
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-0.9602.06

Key information

Fund House:
NJ Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
21-Oct-2005
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
6,773.76
Trustee/s:
NA
Chairman:
Niraj Choksi
CEO / MD:
Vineet Nayyar
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Gen. Bikram Singh (Retd.), Imtiyazahmed Peerzada, Vineet Nayyar
Compliance Officer/s:
Punam Upadhyay
Investor Service Officer/s:
NA
Fund Manager/s:
Viral Shah
Auditors:
MSKA AND ASSOCIATES

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
Unit No. 101A, 1st Floor, Hallmark Business Plaza, Bandra East Mumbai - 400051
Contact Nos:
022 68940000
Fax:
NA
Email:
complianceamc@njgroup.in
Website:
www.njmutualfund.com

