Old Bridge Focused Equity Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Old Bridge Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Old Bridge Focused Equity Fund Direct G
AMC
: Old Bridge Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 17-Jan-2024
Fund Manager
: Kenneth Andrade
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1151.05
Invest wise with Expert advice
Old Bridge Focused Equity Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.36
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: If redeemed/switched out within 365 days from the date of allotment: 1% If redeemed/switched out after 365 days from the date of allotment - Nil
Old Bridge Focused Equity Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
Old Bridge Focused Equity Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.52
7.27
-4.53
-10.62
10.5
-
-
11.29
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Old Bridge Focused Equity Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Old Bridge Focused Equity Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Redington
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|6.54
|3355000
|75.25
|Equity
|Shriram Finance
|Finance
|6.31
|1177000
|72.65
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|6.28
|460000
|72.22
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|5.92
|152143
|68.11
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|5.28
|386000
|60.79
|Equity
|Kaveri Seed Co.
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|5.24
|603000
|60.35
|Equity
|Aurobindo Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|5.05
|549379
|58.14
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|5.04
|48600
|58.05
|Equity
|Indian Energy Ex
|Capital Markets
|5.04
|3720000
|58.00
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|3.85
|698981
|44.33
|Equity
|UPL
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|3.56
|647000
|40.95
|Equity
|GE Shipping Co
|Transport Services
|3.49
|494902
|40.12
|Equity
|Marksans Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.30
|1857079
|38.01
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|2.99
|204000
|34.42
|Equity
|Granules India
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.79
|696000
|32.14
|Equity
|Gujarat Gas
|Gas
|2.76
|857588
|31.76
|Equity
|Alivus Life
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.74
|356799
|31.57
|Equity
|Radico Khaitan
|Beverages
|2.72
|151033
|31.30
|Equity
|Ramkrishna Forg.
|Auto Components
|2.71
|481000
|31.16
|Equity
|Prestige Estates
|Realty
|2.63
|268482
|30.24
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|2.62
|2200000
|30.18
|Equity
|Antony Waste han
|Other Utilities
|2.39
|520000
|27.54
|Equity
|Barbeque-Nation
|Leisure Services
|1.44
|595026
|16.53
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|8.79
|0
|101.16
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.52
|0
|5.93
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement