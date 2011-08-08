Parag Parikh Conservative Hybrid Fund Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: PPFAS Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Parag Parikh Conservative Hybrid Fund Dir G
AMC
: PPFAS Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Debt Oriented
Launch Date
: 07-May-2021
Fund Manager
: Rajeev Thakkar
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 2409.19
Invest wise with Expert advice
Parag Parikh Conservative Hybrid Fund Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 14.8561
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: In respect of each purchase/ switch-in of Units, 10% of the units (the limit) may be redeemedn without any exit load from the date of allotment. Any redemption or switch-out in excess of the limit shall be subject to the following exit load: - Exit load of 1% is payable if Units are redeemed / switched-out within 1 year from the date of allotment of units. - No Exit Load is payable if Units are redeemed / swtched-out after 1 year from the date of allotment.
Parag Parikh Conservative Hybrid Fund Dir G- NAV Chart
Parag Parikh Conservative Hybrid Fund Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.69
2.44
2.4
2.46
10.25
11.45
-
10.8
|Category Avg
0.26
2.9
0.25
0.26
7.94
8.53
11.24
8.88
|Category Best
0.69
4.05
2.56
4.32
14.01
12.37
17.34
12.46
|Category Worst
-0.53
1.24
-10.53
-19.07
-10.17
1.76
5.58
2.98
Parag Parikh Conservative Hybrid Fund Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Parag Parikh Conservative Hybrid Fund Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Petronet LNG
|Gas
|2.08
|1799812
|50.57
|Equity
|Coal India
|Consumable Fuels
|2.02
|1297555
|49.08
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|1.88
|1701196
|45.53
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|1.85
|1088000
|44.83
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.06
|24500
|25.60
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|1.05
|205000
|25.58
|Equity
|Swaraj Engines
|Industrial Products
|0.81
|62212
|19.65
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|0.39
|48000
|9.52
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|0.30
|109450
|7.17
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|0.28
|67500
|6.81
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|0.22
|42700
|5.33
|Equity
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|Banks
|0.15
|408000
|3.55
|Equity
|Bank of Baroda
|Banks
|0.09
|102375
|2.10
|Equity
|GMR Airports
|Transport Infrastructure
|0.05
|157500
|1.17
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|0.05
|6600
|1.12
|Equity
|Kesoram Inds.
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.04
|1274000
|1.05
|Equity
|S A I L
|Ferrous Metals
|0.03
|72000
|0.76
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|0.03
|1750
|0.61
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|0.02
|5500
|0.36
|Equity
|I O C L
|Petroleum Products
|0.01
|14625
|0.18
|Equity
|Jio Financial
|Finance
|0.00
|1650
|0.03
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.44
|3500
|34.95
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.03
|250
|24.95
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.03
|2500
|24.95
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.03
|2500
|24.89
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.83
|2000
|20.02
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.82
|2000
|19.91
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.62
|150
|15.01
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.62
|1500
|15.00
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.41
|1000
|10.02
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.41
|1000
|10.01
|Corporate Debts
|IndiGrid Trust
|-/-
|0.21
|500
|5.01
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.21
|500
|4.99
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.21
|500
|4.98
|NCD
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|0.21
|500
|4.98
|Corporate Debts
|IndiGrid Trust
|-/-
|0.21
|50000
|4.97
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2031
|-/-
|2.08
|5000000
|50.56
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2032
|-/-
|2.06
|5000000
|50.00
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2030
|-/-
|1.91
|4500000
|46.41
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2030
|-/-
|1.70
|4000000
|41.15
|Govt. Securities
|MAHARASHTRA 2030
|-/-
|1.49
|3500000
|36.11
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2030
|-/-
|1.28
|3000000
|30.97
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2032
|-/-
|1.27
|3000000
|30.91
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2030
|-/-
|1.27
|3000000
|30.78
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra Pradesh 2030
|-/-
|1.27
|3000000
|30.76
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2032
|-/-
|1.25
|3000000
|30.41
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2030
|-/-
|1.23
|3000000
|29.85
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2030
|-/-
|1.21
|3000000
|29.42
|Govt. Securities
|Tamilnadu 2032
|-/-
|1.07
|2500000
|25.90
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2030
|-/-
|1.07
|2500000
|25.85
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra Pradesh 2030
|-/-
|1.06
|2500000
|25.65
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2031
|-/-
|1.05
|2500000
|25.57
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2031
|-/-
|1.05
|2500000
|25.46
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra Pradesh 2030
|-/-
|0.88
|2000000
|21.45
|Govt. Securities
|Punjab 2028
|-/-
|0.86
|2000000
|20.79
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2032
|-/-
|0.86
|2000000
|20.76
|Govt. Securities
|Kerala 2030
|-/-
|0.66
|1500000
|15.92
|Govt. Securities
|Punjab 2028
|-/-
|0.65
|1500000
|15.72
|Govt. Securities
|Kerala 2028
|-/-
|0.64
|1500000
|15.59
|Govt. Securities
|maharashtra 2028
|-/-
|0.64
|1500000
|15.56
|Govt. Securities
|West Bengal 2028
|-/-
|0.64
|1500000
|15.51
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2030
|-/-
|0.63
|1500000
|15.35
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2029
|-/-
|0.63
|1500000
|15.25
|Govt. Securities
|Tamilnadu 2032
|-/-
|0.62
|1500000
|15.10
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2030
|-/-
|0.62
|1500000
|15.01
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU 2031
|-/-
|0.61
|1500000
|14.90
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra Pradesh 2030
|-/-
|0.44
|1000000
|10.62
|Govt. Securities
|UTTAR PRADESH 2029
|-/-
|0.43
|1000000
|10.49
|Govt. Securities
|GOA 2029
|-/-
|0.43
|1000000
|10.48
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2028
|-/-
|0.43
|1000000
|10.42
|Govt. Securities
|Kerala 2028
|-/-
|0.43
|1000000
|10.41
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2028
|-/-
|0.43
|1000000
|10.38
|Govt. Securities
|Uttarakhand 2028
|-/-
|0.43
|1000000
|10.34
|Govt. Securities
|Chattisgarh 2028
|-/-
|0.43
|1000000
|10.32
|Govt. Securities
|Punjab 2028
|-/-
|0.42
|1000000
|10.28
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2031
|-/-
|0.42
|1000000
|10.28
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2030
|-/-
|0.42
|1000000
|10.28
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2031
|-/-
|0.42
|1000000
|10.28
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2030
|-/-
|0.42
|1000000
|10.22
|Govt. Securities
|Telangana 2028
|-/-
|0.42
|1000000
|10.15
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra Pradesh 2030
|-/-
|0.42
|1000000
|10.14
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2030
|-/-
|0.42
|1000000
|10.14
|Govt. Securities
|Tamilnadu 2030
|-/-
|0.42
|1000000
|10.06
|Govt. Securities
|Tamilnadu 2031
|-/-
|0.41
|1000000
|10.04
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2032
|-/-
|0.41
|1000000
|9.99
|Govt. Securities
|Bihar 2028
|-/-
|0.41
|1000000
|9.97
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2031
|-/-
|0.41
|1000000
|9.96
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2032
|-/-
|0.41
|1000000
|9.96
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2030
|-/-
|0.40
|1000000
|9.77
|Govt. Securities
|ANDHRA PRADESH 2031
|-/-
|0.22
|500000
|5.28
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra Pradesh 2031
|-/-
|0.22
|500000
|5.28
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2028
|-/-
|0.22
|500000
|5.27
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2028
|-/-
|0.22
|500000
|5.27
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2028
|-/-
|0.22
|500000
|5.27
|Govt. Securities
|PUNJAB 2028
|-/-
|0.22
|500000
|5.26
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2028
|-/-
|0.22
|500000
|5.26
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2031
|-/-
|0.22
|500000
|5.25
|Govt. Securities
|UTTAR PRADESH 2029
|-/-
|0.22
|500000
|5.24
|Govt. Securities
|UTTAR PRADESH 2029
|-/-
|0.22
|500000
|5.23
|Govt. Securities
|Uttarakhand 2028
|-/-
|0.22
|500000
|5.23
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra Pradesh 2029
|-/-
|0.22
|500000
|5.22
|Govt. Securities
|GUJARAT 2029
|-/-
|0.22
|500000
|5.21
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2028
|-/-
|0.21
|500000
|5.21
|Govt. Securities
|Jharkhand 2029
|-/-
|0.21
|500000
|5.21
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra Pradesh 2028
|-/-
|0.21
|500000
|5.20
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU 2029
|-/-
|0.21
|500000
|5.20
|Govt. Securities
|ANDHRA PRADESH 2028
|-/-
|0.21
|500000
|5.20
|Govt. Securities
|Jammu & Kashmir 2029
|-/-
|0.21
|500000
|5.19
|Govt. Securities
|West Bengal 2029
|-/-
|0.21
|500000
|5.19
|Govt. Securities
|Haryana 2028
|-/-
|0.21
|500000
|5.18
|Govt. Securities
|Odisha 2028
|-/-
|0.21
|500000
|5.17
|Govt. Securities
|RAJASTHAN 2028
|-/-
|0.21
|500000
|5.16
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2030
|-/-
|0.21
|500000
|5.15
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2032
|-/-
|0.21
|500000
|5.15
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|0.21
|500000
|5.15
|Govt. Securities
|CHATTISGARH 2028
|-/-
|0.21
|500000
|5.14
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2031
|-/-
|0.21
|500000
|5.14
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2028
|-/-
|0.21
|500000
|5.13
|Govt. Securities
|Assam 2028
|-/-
|0.21
|500000
|5.13
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2029
|-/-
|0.21
|500000
|5.10
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra Pradesh 2028
|-/-
|0.21
|500000
|5.10
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra Pradesh 2029
|-/-
|0.21
|500000
|5.08
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|0.21
|500000
|5.06
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2031
|-/-
|0.21
|500000
|5.05
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2032
|-/-
|0.21
|500000
|5.05
|Govt. Securities
|West Bengal 2029
|-/-
|0.21
|500000
|5.05
|Govt. Securities
|Haryana 2029
|-/-
|0.21
|500000
|5.04
|Govt. Securities
|Kerala 2029
|-/-
|0.21
|500000
|5.02
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2029
|-/-
|0.21
|500000
|5.02
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2030
|-/-
|0.21
|500000
|5.01
|Govt. Securities
|GOA 2029
|-/-
|0.21
|500000
|5.01
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra Pradesh 2030
|-/-
|0.21
|500000
|5.01
|Govt. Securities
|KARNATAKA 2030
|-/-
|0.21
|500000
|5.01
|Govt. Securities
|Telangana 2028
|-/-
|0.21
|500000
|5.00
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2032
|-/-
|0.21
|500000
|4.99
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2031
|-/-
|0.21
|500000
|4.99
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2031
|-/-
|0.20
|500000
|4.96
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU 2031
|-/-
|0.20
|500000
|4.96
|Govt. Securities
|Chattisgarh 2028
|-/-
|0.20
|500000
|4.94
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2031
|-/-
|0.20
|500000
|4.93
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2030
|-/-
|0.20
|500000
|4.93
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2031
|-/-
|0.20
|500000
|4.92
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2031
|-/-
|0.20
|500000
|4.92
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2032
|-/-
|0.20
|500000
|4.91
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2030
|-/-
|0.20
|500000
|4.89
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2030
|-/-
|0.20
|500000
|4.87
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2030
|-/-
|0.20
|500000
|4.84
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|2.15
|1100
|52.05
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|2.03
|1000
|49.17
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|1.40
|700
|34.07
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.01
|500
|24.39
|Certificate of Deposits
|ICICI Bank
|-/-
|1.00
|500
|24.33
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.00
|500
|24.32
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.99
|500
|24.11
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.97
|500
|23.62
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|0.39
|200
|9.41
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|0.39
|200
|9.39
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|0.20
|100
|4.93
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|0.20
|100
|4.74
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.20
|100
|4.73
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.20
|500000
|4.78
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|0.19
|100
|4.70
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|0.19
|100
|4.70
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Parag Parikh Liquid Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|0.68
|116842
|16.71
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.54
|0
|37.43
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|0.72
|0
|17.54
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement