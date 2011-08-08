Parag Parikh Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: PPFAS Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Parag Parikh Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund Dir G
AMC
: PPFAS Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Asset Allocation
Launch Date
: 20-Feb-2024
Fund Manager
: Rajeev Thakkar
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1647.82
Parag Parikh Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.1185
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: In respect of each purchase/ switch-in of Units, 10% of the units (the limit) may be redeemedn without any exit load from the date of allotment. Any redemption or switch-out in excess of the limit shall be subject to the following exit load: - Exit load of 1% is payable if Units are redeemed / switched-out within 1 year from the date of allotment of units. - No Exit Load is payable if Units are redeemed / swtched-out after 1 year from the date of allotment.
Parag Parikh Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund Dir G- NAV Chart
Parag Parikh Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.67
2.82
1.89
2.17
10.41
-
-
10.13
|Category Avg
-0.27
3.63
-3.16
-4.99
4.9
13.99
17.72
9.92
|Category Best
0.67
7.45
1.89
2.17
13.02
17.52
21.21
25.99
|Category Worst
-1.19
0.92
-7.44
-10.21
-2.59
10.25
13.88
0.76
Parag Parikh Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Parag Parikh Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|4.57
|627500
|75.30
|Equity
|Coal India
|Consumable Fuels
|2.91
|1296238
|47.87
|Equity
|Petronet LNG
|Gas
|2.72
|1584950
|44.90
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|2.64
|1101000
|43.48
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|2.61
|1712180
|42.95
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|2.47
|47750
|40.73
|Equity
|Kesoram Inds.
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.70
|1435200
|28.08
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|1.61
|426250
|26.45
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|1.52
|131600
|25.04
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|1.32
|213750
|21.70
|Equity
|Swaraj Engines
|Industrial Products
|1.13
|71157
|18.60
|Equity
|NESCO
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|0.92
|175000
|15.22
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|0.84
|79750
|13.81
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|0.75
|102900
|12.39
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|0.61
|102000
|10.09
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.59
|396150
|9.75
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|0.58
|138000
|9.50
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|0.50
|26775
|8.23
|Equity
|Bank of Baroda
|Banks
|0.44
|365625
|7.20
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|0.41
|112200
|6.82
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|0.39
|473000
|6.48
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|0.34
|29500
|5.52
|Equity
|Vodafone Idea
|Telecom - Services
|0.31
|6680000
|5.04
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|0.29
|74200
|4.70
|Equity
|GMR Airports
|Transport Infrastructure
|0.28
|663750
|4.61
|Equity
|Aarti Industries
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.27
|118000
|4.43
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|0.26
|16625
|4.29
|Equity
|S A I L
|Ferrous Metals
|0.24
|376000
|3.94
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|0.21
|109500
|3.41
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|0.20
|19600
|3.30
|Equity
|Tata Power Co.
|Power
|0.20
|95850
|3.25
|Equity
|B H E L
|Electrical Equipment
|0.18
|168000
|3.01
|Equity
|DLF
|Realty
|0.18
|45375
|2.88
|Equity
|Federal Bank
|Banks
|0.17
|160000
|2.84
|Equity
|Nirlon
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|0.17
|58235
|2.85
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|0.16
|8250
|2.61
|Equity
|Canara Bank
|Banks
|0.15
|303750
|2.45
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|0.15
|5400
|2.41
|Equity
|Aditya Birla Cap
|Finance
|0.14
|145800
|2.27
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|0.13
|15000
|2.14
|Equity
|Indus Towers
|Telecom - Services
|0.09
|44200
|1.42
|Equity
|Bandhan Bank
|Banks
|0.07
|78400
|1.10
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|0.06
|4800
|1.05
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|0.06
|2850
|1.04
|Equity
|Hindustan Copper
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|0.06
|47700
|0.96
|Equity
|VST Industries
|Cigarettes & Tobacco Products
|0.05
|35531
|0.89
|Equity
|JSW Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|0.04
|7425
|0.70
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|0.04
|3800
|0.59
|Equity
|LTIMindtree
|IT - Software
|0.03
|1200
|0.55
|Equity
|Hind.Aeronautics
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.03
|1800
|0.55
|Equity
|Zydus Lifesci.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.03
|5400
|0.47
|Equity
|Exide Inds.
|Auto Components
|0.03
|12600
|0.43
|Equity
|HDFC AMC
|Capital Markets
|0.02
|900
|0.32
|Equity
|Granules India
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.01
|4000
|0.18
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|0.01
|100
|0.11
|Equity
|Jio Financial
|Finance
|0.01
|4950
|0.10
|Equity
|Dabur India
|Personal Products
|0.00
|1250
|0.06
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|0.00
|175
|0.06
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|1.52
|2500
|25.03
|NCD
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|0.91
|1500
|15.04
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.91
|1500
|14.98
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.91
|1500
|14.95
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.61
|1000
|10.02
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.61
|100
|10.01
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.61
|1000
|10.00
|NCD
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|0.61
|1000
|9.98
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.60
|100
|9.96
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.31
|50
|5.04
|Corporate Debts
|IndiGrid Trust
|-/-
|0.30
|500
|5.01
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.30
|500
|5.01
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|1.87
|3000000
|30.88
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2031
|-/-
|1.56
|2500000
|25.77
|Govt. Securities
|Tamilnadu 2030
|-/-
|1.56
|2500000
|25.73
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2031
|-/-
|1.54
|2500000
|25.35
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2031
|-/-
|1.51
|2500000
|24.92
|Govt. Securities
|MAHARASHTRA 2030
|-/-
|1.25
|2000000
|20.67
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2031
|-/-
|1.25
|2000000
|20.60
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2030
|-/-
|1.24
|2000000
|20.39
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2032
|-/-
|1.23
|2000000
|20.29
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2031
|-/-
|0.96
|1500000
|15.82
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2032
|-/-
|0.93
|1500000
|15.48
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra Pradesh 2032
|-/-
|0.93
|1500000
|15.48
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2031
|-/-
|0.93
|1500000
|15.47
|Govt. Securities
|Telangana 2032
|-/-
|0.93
|1500000
|15.41
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2030
|-/-
|0.93
|1500000
|15.38
|Govt. Securities
|TELANGANA 2030
|-/-
|0.93
|1500000
|15.28
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2031
|-/-
|0.92
|1500000
|15.21
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2032
|-/-
|0.91
|1500000
|15.02
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2031
|-/-
|0.91
|1500000
|14.98
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU 2031
|-/-
|0.91
|1500000
|14.93
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2030
|-/-
|0.90
|1500000
|14.81
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU 2029
|-/-
|0.64
|1000000
|10.48
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2030
|-/-
|0.63
|1000000
|10.33
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2030
|-/-
|0.63
|1000000
|10.30
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra Pradesh 2029
|-/-
|0.63
|1000000
|10.30
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2030
|-/-
|0.62
|1000000
|10.29
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2031
|-/-
|0.62
|1000000
|10.25
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2031
|-/-
|0.61
|1000000
|9.99
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2031
|-/-
|0.60
|1000000
|9.89
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2031
|-/-
|0.60
|1000000
|9.89
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2030
|-/-
|0.59
|1000000
|9.79
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2030
|-/-
|0.59
|1000000
|9.76
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2031
|-/-
|0.59
|1000000
|9.76
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2030
|-/-
|0.59
|1000000
|9.69
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra Pradesh 2030
|-/-
|0.33
|500000
|5.37
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra Pradesh 2031
|-/-
|0.32
|500000
|5.29
|Govt. Securities
|KARNATAKA 2031
|-/-
|0.32
|500000
|5.21
|Govt. Securities
|Tamilnadu 2032
|-/-
|0.31
|500000
|5.18
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2031
|-/-
|0.31
|500000
|5.17
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2030
|-/-
|0.31
|500000
|5.17
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2031
|-/-
|0.31
|500000
|5.16
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2030
|-/-
|0.31
|500000
|5.15
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra Pradesh 2031
|-/-
|0.31
|500000
|5.13
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2030
|-/-
|0.31
|500000
|5.13
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2030
|-/-
|0.31
|500000
|5.07
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2032
|-/-
|0.31
|500000
|5.04
|Govt. Securities
|Tamilnadu 2032
|-/-
|0.31
|500000
|5.04
|Govt. Securities
|Tamilnadu 2030
|-/-
|0.31
|500000
|5.03
|Govt. Securities
|Tamilnadu 2030
|-/-
|0.31
|500000
|5.03
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2030
|-/-
|0.30
|500000
|5.02
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra Pradesh 2031
|-/-
|0.30
|500000
|5.01
|Govt. Securities
|KARNATAKA 2030
|-/-
|0.30
|500000
|5.01
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2031
|-/-
|0.30
|500000
|4.99
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2030
|-/-
|0.30
|500000
|4.88
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|2.06
|700
|34.02
|Certificate of Deposits
|ICICI Bank
|-/-
|1.77
|600
|29.11
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|1.43
|500
|23.63
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|1.43
|500
|23.59
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.43
|500
|23.56
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.85
|300
|14.07
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|0.57
|200
|9.46
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|0.30
|100
|4.86
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|0.29
|100
|4.85
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.29
|100
|4.75
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.29
|500000
|4.85
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.29
|500000
|4.77
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Parag Parikh Liquid Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|3.62
|418508
|59.72
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|1.68
|0
|27.74
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.33
|0
|21.32
