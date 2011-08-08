iifl-logo
Parag Parikh Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund Dir IDCW M RI

Summary Info

Fund Name

PPFAS Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Parag Parikh Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund Dir IDCW M RI

AMC

PPFAS Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Hybrid - Asset Allocation

Launch Date

20-Feb-2024

Fund Manager

Rajeev Thakkar

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

1647.82

Parag Parikh Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund Dir IDCW M RI - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  10.2596

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

In respect of each purchase/ switch-in of Units, 10% of the units (the limit) may be redeemedn without any exit load from the date of allotment. Any redemption or switch-out in excess of the limit shall be subject to the following exit load: - Exit load of 1% is payable if Units are redeemed / switched-out within 1 year from the date of allotment of units. - No Exit Load is payable if Units are redeemed / swtched-out after 1 year from the date of allotment.

Parag Parikh Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund Dir IDCW M RI- NAV Chart

Parag Parikh Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund Dir IDCW M RI- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-1.19
0.92
-0.07
-3.02
1.88
-
-
2.36
Category Avg
-0.27
3.63
-3.16
-4.99
4.9
13.99
17.72
9.92
Category Best
0.67
7.45
1.89
2.17
13.02
17.52
21.21
25.99
Category Worst
-1.19
0.92
-7.44
-10.21
-2.59
10.25
13.88
0.76

Parag Parikh Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund Dir IDCW M RI- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Parag Parikh Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund Dir IDCW M RI- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

500

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
NESCO1,75,000
Hind. Unilever4,800
Hero Motocorp2,850
TCS175

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
G N F C55,900

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products4.5762750075.30
EquityCoal IndiaConsumable Fuels2.91129623847.87
EquityPetronet LNGGas2.72158495044.90
EquityITCDiversified FMCG2.64110100043.48
EquityPower Grid CorpnPower2.61171218042.95
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance2.474775040.73
EquityKesoram Inds.Cement & Cement Products1.70143520028.08
EquityTata MotorsAutomobiles1.6142625026.45
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks1.5213160025.04
EquityAxis BankBanks1.3221375021.70
EquitySwaraj EnginesIndustrial Products1.137115718.60
EquityNESCOCommercial Services & Supplies0.9217500015.22
EquityHDFC BankBanks0.847975013.81
EquityICICI BankBanks0.7510290012.39
EquityIndusInd BankBanks0.6110200010.09
EquityBharat ElectronAerospace & Defense0.593961509.75
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks0.581380009.50
EquityTitan CompanyConsumer Durables0.50267758.23
EquityBank of BarodaBanks0.443656257.20
EquityHDFC Life Insur.Insurance0.411122006.82
EquityTata SteelFerrous Metals0.394730006.48
EquityBajaj FinservFinance0.34295005.52
EquityVodafone IdeaTelecom - Services0.3166800005.04
EquityHindalco Inds.Non - Ferrous Metals0.29742004.70
EquityGMR AirportsTransport Infrastructure0.286637504.61
EquityAarti IndustriesChemicals & Petrochemicals0.271180004.43
EquityM & MAutomobiles0.26166254.29
EquityS A I LFerrous Metals0.243760003.94
EquityNTPCPower0.211095003.41
EquityInfosysIT - Software0.20196003.30
EquityTata Power Co.Power0.20958503.25
EquityB H E LElectrical Equipment0.181680003.01
EquityDLFRealty0.18453752.88
EquityFederal BankBanks0.171600002.84
EquityNirlonCommercial Services & Supplies0.17582352.85
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction0.1682502.61
EquityCanara BankBanks0.153037502.45
EquityInterglobe AviatTransport Services0.1554002.41
EquityAditya Birla CapFinance0.141458002.27
EquitySBI Life InsuranInsurance0.13150002.14
EquityIndus TowersTelecom - Services0.09442001.42
EquityBandhan BankBanks0.07784001.10
EquityHind. UnileverDiversified FMCG0.0648001.05
EquityHero MotocorpAutomobiles0.0628501.04
EquityHindustan CopperNon - Ferrous Metals0.06477000.96
EquityVST IndustriesCigarettes & Tobacco Products0.05355310.89
EquityJSW SteelFerrous Metals0.0474250.70
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services0.0438000.59
EquityLTIMindtreeIT - Software0.0312000.55
EquityHind.AeronauticsAerospace & Defense0.0318000.55
EquityZydus Lifesci.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.0354000.47
EquityExide Inds.Auto Components0.03126000.43
EquityHDFC AMCCapital Markets0.029000.32
EquityGranules IndiaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.0140000.18
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles0.011000.11
EquityJio FinancialFinance0.0149500.10
EquityDabur IndiaPersonal Products0.0012500.06
EquityTCSIT - Software0.001750.06
Debt Investments
NCDI R F C-/-1.52250025.03
NCDNatl. Hous. Bank-/-0.91150015.04
NCDN A B A R D-/-0.91150014.98
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.91150014.95
NCDREC Ltd-/-0.61100010.02
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.6110010.01
NCDREC Ltd-/-0.61100010.00
NCDNatl. Hous. Bank-/-0.6110009.98
NCDN A B A R D-/-0.601009.96
NCDREC Ltd-/-0.31505.04
Corporate DebtsIndiGrid Trust-/-0.305005.01
NCDN A B A R D-/-0.305005.01
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2030-/-1.87300000030.88
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra 2031-/-1.56250000025.77
Govt. SecuritiesTamilnadu 2030-/-1.56250000025.73
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra 2031-/-1.54250000025.35
Govt. SecuritiesTamil Nadu 2031-/-1.51250000024.92
Govt. SecuritiesMAHARASHTRA 2030-/-1.25200000020.67
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra 2031-/-1.25200000020.60
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra 2030-/-1.24200000020.39
Govt. SecuritiesTamil Nadu 2032-/-1.23200000020.29
Govt. SecuritiesKarnataka 2031-/-0.96150000015.82
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra 2032-/-0.93150000015.48
Govt. SecuritiesAndhra Pradesh 2032-/-0.93150000015.48
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra 2031-/-0.93150000015.47
Govt. SecuritiesTelangana 2032-/-0.93150000015.41
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra 2030-/-0.93150000015.38
Govt. SecuritiesTELANGANA 2030-/-0.93150000015.28
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra 2031-/-0.92150000015.21
Govt. SecuritiesKarnataka 2032-/-0.91150000015.02
Govt. SecuritiesKarnataka 2031-/-0.91150000014.98
Govt. SecuritiesTAMIL NADU 2031-/-0.91150000014.93
Govt. SecuritiesTamil Nadu 2030-/-0.90150000014.81
Govt. SecuritiesTAMIL NADU 2029-/-0.64100000010.48
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra 2030-/-0.63100000010.33
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra 2030-/-0.63100000010.30
Govt. SecuritiesAndhra Pradesh 2029-/-0.63100000010.30
Govt. SecuritiesTamil Nadu 2030-/-0.62100000010.29
Govt. SecuritiesTamil Nadu 2031-/-0.62100000010.25
Govt. SecuritiesRajasthan 2031-/-0.6110000009.99
Govt. SecuritiesRajasthan 2031-/-0.6010000009.89
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra 2031-/-0.6010000009.89
Govt. SecuritiesRajasthan 2030-/-0.5910000009.79
Govt. SecuritiesKarnataka 2030-/-0.5910000009.76
Govt. SecuritiesTamil Nadu 2031-/-0.5910000009.76
Govt. SecuritiesTamil Nadu 2030-/-0.5910000009.69
Govt. SecuritiesAndhra Pradesh 2030-/-0.335000005.37
Govt. SecuritiesAndhra Pradesh 2031-/-0.325000005.29
Govt. SecuritiesKARNATAKA 2031-/-0.325000005.21
Govt. SecuritiesTamilnadu 2032-/-0.315000005.18
Govt. SecuritiesGujarat 2031-/-0.315000005.17
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra 2030-/-0.315000005.17
Govt. SecuritiesKarnataka 2031-/-0.315000005.16
Govt. SecuritiesTamil Nadu 2030-/-0.315000005.15
Govt. SecuritiesAndhra Pradesh 2031-/-0.315000005.13
Govt. SecuritiesGujarat 2030-/-0.315000005.13
Govt. SecuritiesGujarat 2030-/-0.315000005.07
Govt. SecuritiesTamil Nadu 2032-/-0.315000005.04
Govt. SecuritiesTamilnadu 2032-/-0.315000005.04
Govt. SecuritiesTamilnadu 2030-/-0.315000005.03
Govt. SecuritiesTamilnadu 2030-/-0.315000005.03
Govt. SecuritiesRajasthan 2030-/-0.305000005.02
Govt. SecuritiesAndhra Pradesh 2031-/-0.305000005.01
Govt. SecuritiesKARNATAKA 2030-/-0.305000005.01
Govt. SecuritiesRajasthan 2031-/-0.305000004.99
Govt. SecuritiesKarnataka 2030-/-0.305000004.88
Money Market Investments
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-2.0670034.02
Certificate of DepositsICICI Bank-/-1.7760029.11
Certificate of DepositsIndian Bank-/-1.4350023.63
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-1.4350023.59
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-1.4350023.56
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-0.8530014.07
Certificate of DepositsKotak Mah. Bank-/-0.572009.46
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-0.301004.86
Certificate of DepositsKotak Mah. Bank-/-0.291004.85
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-0.291004.75
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-0.295000004.85
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-0.295000004.77
Mutual Fund Investments
Indian Mutual FundsParag Parikh Liquid Fund - Direct (G)-/-3.6241850859.72
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoC C I-/-1.68027.74
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-1.33021.32

Key information

Fund House:
PPFAS Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
08-Aug-2011
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
95,829.76
Trustee/s:
Suneel Gautam, Dhaval Desai, PPFAS Trustee Company Pvt, Rajan Mehta
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Neil Parag Parikh
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
V.Ramesh, Kamlesh Somani, Neil Parag Parikh, Rajeev Thakkar, Suneel Gautam
Compliance Officer/s:
Swapnil Walimbe
Investor Service Officer/s:
Aalok Mehta
Fund Manager/s:
Rajeev Thakkar
Auditors:
M/s.M.M.Nissim & Co.LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
81/82,8th Floor,sakhar Bhavan,Ramnath Goenka Marg,230,Nariman Point Mumbai 400021
Contact Nos:
022-61406555
Fax:
022-61406590
Email:
Priyah@ppfas.com
Website:
www.amc.ppfas.com

