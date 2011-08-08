iifl-logo
Summary Info

Fund Name

PPFAS Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Parag Parikh ELSS Tax Saver Fund Direct G

AMC

PPFAS Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Tax Planning

Launch Date

04-Jul-2019

Fund Manager

Rajeev Thakkar

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

4477.32

Parag Parikh ELSS Tax Saver Fund Direct G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  31.6977

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

Nil

Parag Parikh ELSS Tax Saver Fund Direct G- NAV Chart

Parag Parikh ELSS Tax Saver Fund Direct G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-2.2
4.08
-3.26
-4.43
12.45
17.67
31.2
22.43
Category Avg
-0.47
6.61
-8.63
-11.16
4.74
14.5
28.34
14.97
Category Best
1.84
10.92
-2.45
-3.45
28.9
23.29
39.84
23.17
Category Worst
-2.22
2.4
-19.46
-19.52
-10.98
8.84
17.97
4.07

Parag Parikh ELSS Tax Saver Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Parag Parikh ELSS Tax Saver Fund Direct G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

500

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

500

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityBajaj HoldingsFinance8.76338878392.22
EquityHDFC BankBanks8.422177294377.19
EquityCoal IndiaConsumable Fuels6.067340085271.10
EquityPower Grid CorpnPower5.9110555597264.78
EquityMah. ScootersFinance5.02243522224.85
EquityICICI BankBanks4.821793527215.95
EquityITCDiversified FMCG4.705325000210.33
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks4.341022187194.51
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles4.25159145190.11
EquityInfosysIT - Software3.74993366167.65
EquityHCL TechnologiesIT - Software3.731060366167.01
EquityM & MAutomobiles3.21556457143.84
EquityAxis BankBanks3.121373606139.49
EquityWiproIT - Software3.064936754137.06
EquityTCSIT - Software2.64339684118.32
EquityBalkrishna IndsAuto Components1.4424731764.68
EquityDr Reddy's LabsPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.2650585156.47
EquityZydus Lifesci.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.2564038256.13
EquityCiplaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.2439547555.66
EquityMotil.Oswal.Fin.Capital Markets0.7355456932.63
EquityCMS Info SystemsCommercial Services & Supplies0.7370949332.48
EquityMulti Comm. Exc.Capital Markets0.353152615.73
EquityNarayana HrudayaHealthcare Services0.3410479015.13
EquityIpca Labs.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.3311021214.93
EquityIndian Energy ExCapital Markets0.3187821113.69
EquityEID ParryFertilizers & Agrochemicals0.2818750312.45
EquityC D S LCapital Markets0.2610326211.44
EquityCCL ProductsAgricultural Food & other Products0.2317639110.23
EquityITC HotelsLeisure Services0.195150008.43
EquitySwaraj EnginesIndustrial Products0.19317098.29
EquityVST IndustriesCigarettes & Tobacco Products0.142536436.40
EquityICRACapital Markets0.0758033.08
Money Market Investments
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-1.09100048.66
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-1.09100048.61
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-1.06100047.33
Certificate of DepositsN A B A R D-/-0.5550024.43
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-0.5450024.33
Certificate of DepositsKotak Mah. Bank-/-0.5450024.27
Certificate of DepositsICICI Bank-/-0.5450024.26
Certificate of DepositsIndian Bank-/-0.5450024.13
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-0.5450024.07
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-0.5450024.06
Certificate of DepositsICICI Bank-/-0.5350023.72
Certificate of DepositsIndian Bank-/-0.5350023.63
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-0.5250023.47
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-0.5250023.45
Certificate of DepositsKotak Mah. Bank-/-0.5250023.44
Certificate of DepositsN A B A R D-/-0.5250023.28
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-0.115000004.77
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoC C I-/-9.700434.25
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--1.100-49.35

Key information

Fund House:
PPFAS Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
08-Aug-2011
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
95,829.76
Trustee/s:
Suneel Gautam, Dhaval Desai, PPFAS Trustee Company Pvt, Rajan Mehta
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Neil Parag Parikh
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
V.Ramesh, Kamlesh Somani, Neil Parag Parikh, Rajeev Thakkar, Suneel Gautam
Compliance Officer/s:
Swapnil Walimbe
Investor Service Officer/s:
Aalok Mehta
Fund Manager/s:
Rajeev Thakkar
Auditors:
M/s.M.M.Nissim & Co.LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
81/82,8th Floor,sakhar Bhavan,Ramnath Goenka Marg,230,Nariman Point Mumbai 400021
Contact Nos:
022-61406555
Fax:
022-61406590
Email:
Priyah@ppfas.com
Website:
www.amc.ppfas.com

