Parag Parikh ELSS Tax Saver Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: PPFAS Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Parag Parikh ELSS Tax Saver Fund Direct G
AMC
: PPFAS Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Tax Planning
Launch Date
: 04-Jul-2019
Fund Manager
: Rajeev Thakkar
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 4477.32
Invest wise with Expert advice
Parag Parikh ELSS Tax Saver Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 31.6977
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Parag Parikh ELSS Tax Saver Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
Parag Parikh ELSS Tax Saver Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-2.2
4.08
-3.26
-4.43
12.45
17.67
31.2
22.43
|Category Avg
-0.47
6.61
-8.63
-11.16
4.74
14.5
28.34
14.97
|Category Best
1.84
10.92
-2.45
-3.45
28.9
23.29
39.84
23.17
|Category Worst
-2.22
2.4
-19.46
-19.52
-10.98
8.84
17.97
4.07
Parag Parikh ELSS Tax Saver Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Parag Parikh ELSS Tax Saver Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Bajaj Holdings
|Finance
|8.76
|338878
|392.22
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|8.42
|2177294
|377.19
|Equity
|Coal India
|Consumable Fuels
|6.06
|7340085
|271.10
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|5.91
|10555597
|264.78
|Equity
|Mah. Scooters
|Finance
|5.02
|243522
|224.85
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|4.82
|1793527
|215.95
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|4.70
|5325000
|210.33
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|4.34
|1022187
|194.51
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|4.25
|159145
|190.11
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|3.74
|993366
|167.65
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|3.73
|1060366
|167.01
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|3.21
|556457
|143.84
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|3.12
|1373606
|139.49
|Equity
|Wipro
|IT - Software
|3.06
|4936754
|137.06
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|2.64
|339684
|118.32
|Equity
|Balkrishna Inds
|Auto Components
|1.44
|247317
|64.68
|Equity
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.26
|505851
|56.47
|Equity
|Zydus Lifesci.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.25
|640382
|56.13
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.24
|395475
|55.66
|Equity
|Motil.Oswal.Fin.
|Capital Markets
|0.73
|554569
|32.63
|Equity
|CMS Info Systems
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|0.73
|709493
|32.48
|Equity
|Multi Comm. Exc.
|Capital Markets
|0.35
|31526
|15.73
|Equity
|Narayana Hrudaya
|Healthcare Services
|0.34
|104790
|15.13
|Equity
|Ipca Labs.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.33
|110212
|14.93
|Equity
|Indian Energy Ex
|Capital Markets
|0.31
|878211
|13.69
|Equity
|EID Parry
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.28
|187503
|12.45
|Equity
|C D S L
|Capital Markets
|0.26
|103262
|11.44
|Equity
|CCL Products
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|0.23
|176391
|10.23
|Equity
|ITC Hotels
|Leisure Services
|0.19
|515000
|8.43
|Equity
|Swaraj Engines
|Industrial Products
|0.19
|31709
|8.29
|Equity
|VST Industries
|Cigarettes & Tobacco Products
|0.14
|253643
|6.40
|Equity
|ICRA
|Capital Markets
|0.07
|5803
|3.08
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.09
|1000
|48.66
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|1.09
|1000
|48.61
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|1.06
|1000
|47.33
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.55
|500
|24.43
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|0.54
|500
|24.33
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|0.54
|500
|24.27
|Certificate of Deposits
|ICICI Bank
|-/-
|0.54
|500
|24.26
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|0.54
|500
|24.13
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.54
|500
|24.07
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.54
|500
|24.06
|Certificate of Deposits
|ICICI Bank
|-/-
|0.53
|500
|23.72
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|0.53
|500
|23.63
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|0.52
|500
|23.47
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|0.52
|500
|23.45
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|0.52
|500
|23.44
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.52
|500
|23.28
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.11
|500000
|4.77
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|9.70
|0
|434.25
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-1.10
|0
|-49.35
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement