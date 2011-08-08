iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Parag Parikh Liquid Fund Regular IDCW D

Parag Parikh Liquid Fund Regular IDCW D

Summary Info

Fund Name

PPFAS Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Parag Parikh Liquid Fund Regular IDCW D

AMC

PPFAS Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Liquid Funds

Launch Date

09-May-2018

Fund Manager

Raj Mehta

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

2425.86

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Parag Parikh Liquid Fund Regular IDCW D - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  1001.0622

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

NIL

Exit Load %

NIL

Parag Parikh Liquid Fund Regular IDCW D- NAV Chart

Parag Parikh Liquid Fund Regular IDCW D- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.25
0.68
1.81
3.43
6.76
6.13
4.96
5.29
Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

Parag Parikh Liquid Fund Regular IDCW D- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
03-Apr-20250.017863090

Parag Parikh Liquid Fund Regular IDCW D- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Debt Investments
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-1.0025024.96
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesKERALA 2025-/-4.021000000099.85
Govt. SecuritiesTamil Nadu 2025-/-1.00250000024.97
Money Market Investments
Certificate of DepositsICICI Bank-/-4.992500124.16
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-4.982500123.82
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-4.9712500000123.66
Commercial PaperI R F C-/-4.02200099.96
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-4.001000000099.43
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-3.991000000099.16
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-3.98200098.89
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-3.97200098.72
Commercial PaperN A B A R D-/-2.99150074.40
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-2.97750000073.94
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-2.01100049.96
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-2.00500000049.84
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-2.00500000049.78
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-2.00500000049.65
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-2.00500000049.65
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-1.99500000049.59
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-1.99500000049.52
Certificate of DepositsIndian Bank-/-1.99100049.50
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-1.99100049.49
Certificate of DepositsIndian Bank-/-1.98100049.32
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-1.98100049.32
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-1.98100049.24
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-1.98100049.11
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-1.79450000044.42
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-1.00250000024.89
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-1.00250000024.79
Commercial PaperN A B A R D-/-1.0050024.83
Certificate of DepositsKotak Mah. Bank-/-1.0050024.97
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-1.0050024.95
Certificate of DepositsN A B A R D-/-1.0050024.84
Certificate of DepositsKotak Mah. Bank-/-1.0050024.77
Certificate of DepositsKotak Mah. Bank-/-1.0050024.75
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-0.9950024.71
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-0.9950024.71
Certificate of DepositsKotak Mah. Bank-/-0.9950024.71
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-0.9950024.71
Certificate of DepositsKotak Mah. Bank-/-0.9950024.68
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-0.9950024.68
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-0.9950024.67
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-0.9950024.61
Certificate of DepositsKotak Mah. Bank-/-0.9950024.58
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-0.9950024.58
Certificate of DepositsIndian Bank-/-0.9950024.56
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-0.9950024.55
Commercial PaperN A B A R D-/-0.9950024.55
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-0.99250000024.61
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoC C I-/-3.93097.68
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.590-15.50

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
PPFAS Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
08-Aug-2011
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
95,829.76
Trustee/s:
Suneel Gautam, Dhaval Desai, PPFAS Trustee Company Pvt, Rajan Mehta
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Neil Parag Parikh
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
V.Ramesh, Kamlesh Somani, Neil Parag Parikh, Rajeev Thakkar, Suneel Gautam
Compliance Officer/s:
Swapnil Walimbe
Investor Service Officer/s:
Aalok Mehta
Fund Manager/s:
Raj Mehta
Auditors:
M/s.M.M.Nissim & Co.LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
81/82,8th Floor,sakhar Bhavan,Ramnath Goenka Marg,230,Nariman Point Mumbai 400021
Contact Nos:
022-61406555
Fax:
022-61406590
Email:
Priyah@ppfas.com
Website:
www.amc.ppfas.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.