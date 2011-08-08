Parag Parikh Liquid Fund Regular IDCW M
Summary Info
Fund Name
: PPFAS Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Parag Parikh Liquid Fund Regular IDCW M
AMC
: PPFAS Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 09-May-2018
Fund Manager
: Raj Mehta
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 2425.86
Parag Parikh Liquid Fund Regular IDCW M - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1003.4009
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: NIL
Parag Parikh Liquid Fund Regular IDCW M- NAV Chart
Parag Parikh Liquid Fund Regular IDCW M- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.23
0.66
1.74
3.42
6.94
6.34
5.06
5.27
|Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
|Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
|Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-
Parag Parikh Liquid Fund Regular IDCW M- Latest Dividends
Parag Parikh Liquid Fund Regular IDCW M- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.00
|250
|24.96
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|KERALA 2025
|-/-
|4.02
|10000000
|99.85
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2025
|-/-
|1.00
|2500000
|24.97
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|ICICI Bank
|-/-
|4.99
|2500
|124.16
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|4.98
|2500
|123.82
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|4.97
|12500000
|123.66
|Commercial Paper
|I R F C
|-/-
|4.02
|2000
|99.96
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|4.00
|10000000
|99.43
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|3.99
|10000000
|99.16
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|3.98
|2000
|98.89
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|3.97
|2000
|98.72
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.99
|1500
|74.40
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|2.97
|7500000
|73.94
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|2.01
|1000
|49.96
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|2.00
|5000000
|49.84
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|2.00
|5000000
|49.78
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|2.00
|5000000
|49.65
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|2.00
|5000000
|49.65
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|1.99
|5000000
|49.59
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|1.99
|5000000
|49.52
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|1.99
|1000
|49.50
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|1.99
|1000
|49.49
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|1.98
|1000
|49.32
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|1.98
|1000
|49.32
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.98
|1000
|49.24
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.98
|1000
|49.11
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|1.79
|4500000
|44.42
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|1.00
|2500000
|24.89
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|1.00
|2500000
|24.79
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.00
|500
|24.83
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|1.00
|500
|24.97
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|1.00
|500
|24.95
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.00
|500
|24.84
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|1.00
|500
|24.77
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|1.00
|500
|24.75
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.99
|500
|24.71
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|0.99
|500
|24.71
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|0.99
|500
|24.71
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.99
|500
|24.71
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|0.99
|500
|24.68
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.99
|500
|24.68
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.99
|500
|24.67
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.99
|500
|24.61
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|0.99
|500
|24.58
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.99
|500
|24.58
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|0.99
|500
|24.56
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|0.99
|500
|24.55
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.99
|500
|24.55
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.99
|2500000
|24.61
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|3.93
|0
|97.68
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.59
|0
|-15.50
