PGIM India Arbitrage Fund Direct IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: PGIM India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: PGIM India Arbitrage Fund Direct IDCW
AMC
: PGIM India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Arbitrage Funds
Launch Date
: 13-Aug-2014
Fund Manager
: Chetan Chavan
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 89.22
Invest wise with Expert advice
PGIM India Arbitrage Fund Direct IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.0817
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 0.50% - If redeemed/switched out within 90 days from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed/switched out after 90 days from the date of allotment.
PGIM India Arbitrage Fund Direct IDCW- NAV Chart
PGIM India Arbitrage Fund Direct IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.34
0.82
1.92
3.96
7.69
6.91
5.17
5.99
|Category Avg
0.32
0.77
1.77
3.8
7.39
6.77
5.48
5.66
|Category Best
0.57
1.54
9.47
11.54
15.35
9.23
6.87
7.7
|Category Worst
0.19
0.39
-5.17
-3.19
0.46
4.79
4.4
-0.76
PGIM India Arbitrage Fund Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends
PGIM India Arbitrage Fund Direct IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|9.01
|67000
|8.04
|Equity
|Ambuja Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|5.49
|105300
|4.89
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|5.07
|14700
|4.52
|Equity
|H P C L
|Petroleum Products
|4.93
|149850
|4.40
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|4.61
|132000
|4.11
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|4.35
|20400
|3.88
|Equity
|Zydus Lifesci.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.98
|40500
|3.55
|Equity
|LTIMindtree
|IT - Software
|3.92
|7500
|3.49
|Equity
|NMDC
|Minerals & Mining
|3.21
|459000
|2.86
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.64
|4300
|2.35
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|2.35
|12400
|2.09
|Equity
|Apollo Tyres
|Auto Components
|2.07
|49300
|1.84
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|2.03
|10450
|1.81
|Equity
|Canara Bank
|Banks
|1.77
|195750
|1.58
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.48
|1300
|1.31
|Equity
|Grasim Inds
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.42
|5500
|1.26
|Equity
|DLF
|Realty
|1.35
|18975
|1.20
|Equity
|Jio Financial
|Finance
|1.31
|56100
|1.16
|Equity
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|Banks
|1.25
|128000
|1.11
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|1.14
|10000
|1.01
|Equity
|Glenmark Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.07
|7475
|0.95
|Equity
|Tata Chemicals
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.91
|10450
|0.81
|Equity
|United Spirits
|Beverages
|0.91
|6300
|0.80
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|0.83
|7500
|0.74
|Equity
|Bank of Baroda
|Banks
|0.71
|32175
|0.63
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|0.45
|900
|0.40
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|0.15
|2200
|0.13
|Equity
|I R C T C
|Leisure Services
|0.13
|1750
|0.11
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|5.77
|500000
|5.14
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|5.74
|500000
|5.12
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|I R C T C
|-/-
|-0.13
|-1750
|-0.11
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|HDFC Life Insur.
|-/-
|-0.15
|-2200
|-0.13
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Interglobe Aviat
|-/-
|-0.45
|-900
|-0.40
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|-0.71
|-32175
|-0.63
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|-0.84
|-7500
|-0.74
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|United Spirits
|-/-
|-0.91
|-6300
|-0.81
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Tata Chemicals
|-/-
|-0.92
|-10450
|-0.81
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Glenmark Pharma.
|-/-
|-1.08
|-7475
|-0.96
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|-1.14
|-10000
|-1.02
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|-1.26
|-128000
|-1.12
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Jio Financial
|-/-
|-1.31
|-56100
|-1.17
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|DLF
|-/-
|-1.36
|-18975
|-1.20
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Grasim Inds
|-/-
|-1.43
|-5500
|-1.27
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|UltraTech Cem.
|-/-
|-1.49
|-1300
|-1.32
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|-1.79
|-195750
|-1.59
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|-2.04
|-10450
|-1.81
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Apollo Tyres
|-/-
|-2.08
|-49300
|-1.85
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Infosys
|-/-
|-2.36
|-12400
|-2.10
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Divi's Lab.
|-/-
|-2.65
|-4300
|-2.36
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|NMDC
|-/-
|-3.23
|-459000
|-2.88
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|LTIMindtree
|-/-
|-3.95
|-7500
|-3.52
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Zydus Lifesci.
|-/-
|-3.99
|-40500
|-3.55
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|-4.38
|-20400
|-3.90
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|NTPC
|-/-
|-4.63
|-132000
|-4.12
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|H P C L
|-/-
|-4.96
|-149850
|-4.42
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Titan Company
|-/-
|-5.10
|-14700
|-4.54
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Ambuja Cements
|-/-
|-5.50
|-105300
|-4.91
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Reliance Industr
|-/-
|-9.06
|-67000
|-8.08
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.54
|50000
|0.47
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|PGIM India Liquid Fund (G)
|-/-
|9.58
|254311
|8.54
|Indian Mutual Funds
|PGIM India Liquid Fund (G)
|-/-
|2.25
|59643
|2.00
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|66.04
|0
|58.91
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|10.44
|0
|9.31
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement