PGIM India Arbitrage Fund IDCW

PGIM India Arbitrage Fund IDCW

Summary Info

Fund Name

PGIM India Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

PGIM India Arbitrage Fund IDCW

AMC

PGIM India Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Arbitrage Funds

Launch Date

13-Aug-2014

Fund Manager

Chetan Chavan

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

89.22

PGIM India Arbitrage Fund IDCW - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  11.4435

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

0.50% - If redeemed/switched out within 90 days from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed/switched out after 90 days from the date of allotment.

PGIM India Arbitrage Fund IDCW- NAV Chart

PGIM India Arbitrage Fund IDCW- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.33
0.76
1.74
3.58
6.93
6.18
5.04
5.62
Category Avg
0.32
0.77
1.77
3.8
7.39
6.77
5.48
5.66
Category Best
0.57
1.54
9.47
11.54
15.35
9.23
6.87
7.7
Category Worst
0.19
0.39
-5.17
-3.19
0.46
4.79
4.4
-0.76

PGIM India Arbitrage Fund IDCW- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
26-Mar-20258.5650

PGIM India Arbitrage Fund IDCW- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
H P C L1,49,850
Zydus Lifesci.40,500
LTIMindtree7,500
Apollo Tyres49,300
Tata Chemicals10,450

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Hindalco Inds.58,800
Manappuram Fin.1,29,000
St Bk of India12,750
City Union Bank10,000

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products9.01670008.04
EquityAmbuja CementsCement & Cement Products5.491053004.89
EquityTitan CompanyConsumer Durables5.07147004.52
EquityH P C LPetroleum Products4.931498504.40
EquityNTPCPower4.611320004.11
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks4.35204003.88
EquityZydus Lifesci.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology3.98405003.55
EquityLTIMindtreeIT - Software3.9275003.49
EquityNMDCMinerals & Mining3.214590002.86
EquityDivi's Lab.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.6443002.35
EquityInfosysIT - Software2.35124002.09
EquityApollo TyresAuto Components2.07493001.84
EquityHDFC BankBanks2.03104501.81
EquityCanara BankBanks1.771957501.58
EquityUltraTech Cem.Cement & Cement Products1.4813001.31
EquityGrasim IndsCement & Cement Products1.4255001.26
EquityDLFRealty1.35189751.20
EquityJio FinancialFinance1.31561001.16
EquityPunjab Natl.BankBanks1.251280001.11
EquityAxis BankBanks1.14100001.01
EquityGlenmark Pharma.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.0774750.95
EquityTata ChemicalsChemicals & Petrochemicals0.91104500.81
EquityUnited SpiritsBeverages0.9163000.80
EquityIndusInd BankBanks0.8375000.74
EquityBank of BarodaBanks0.71321750.63
EquityInterglobe AviatTransport Services0.459000.40
EquityHDFC Life Insur.Insurance0.1522000.13
EquityI R C T CLeisure Services0.1317500.11
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-5.775000005.14
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-5.745000005.12
Derivative Investments
Derivatives - Stock FutureI R C T C-/--0.13-1750-0.11
Derivatives - Stock FutureHDFC Life Insur.-/--0.15-2200-0.13
Derivatives - Stock FutureInterglobe Aviat-/--0.45-900-0.40
Derivatives - Stock FutureBank of Baroda-/--0.71-32175-0.63
Derivatives - Stock FutureIndusInd Bank-/--0.84-7500-0.74
Derivatives - Stock FutureUnited Spirits-/--0.91-6300-0.81
Derivatives - Stock FutureTata Chemicals-/--0.92-10450-0.81
Derivatives - Stock FutureGlenmark Pharma.-/--1.08-7475-0.96
Derivatives - Stock FutureAxis Bank-/--1.14-10000-1.02
Derivatives - Stock FuturePunjab Natl.Bank-/--1.26-128000-1.12
Derivatives - Stock FutureJio Financial-/--1.31-56100-1.17
Derivatives - Stock FutureDLF-/--1.36-18975-1.20
Derivatives - Stock FutureGrasim Inds-/--1.43-5500-1.27
Derivatives - Stock FutureUltraTech Cem.-/--1.49-1300-1.32
Derivatives - Stock FutureCanara Bank-/--1.79-195750-1.59
Derivatives - Stock FutureHDFC Bank-/--2.04-10450-1.81
Derivatives - Stock FutureApollo Tyres-/--2.08-49300-1.85
Derivatives - Stock FutureInfosys-/--2.36-12400-2.10
Derivatives - Stock FutureDivi's Lab.-/--2.65-4300-2.36
Derivatives - Stock FutureNMDC-/--3.23-459000-2.88
Derivatives - Stock FutureLTIMindtree-/--3.95-7500-3.52
Derivatives - Stock FutureZydus Lifesci.-/--3.99-40500-3.55
Derivatives - Stock FutureKotak Mah. Bank-/--4.38-20400-3.90
Derivatives - Stock FutureNTPC-/--4.63-132000-4.12
Derivatives - Stock FutureH P C L-/--4.96-149850-4.42
Derivatives - Stock FutureTitan Company-/--5.10-14700-4.54
Derivatives - Stock FutureAmbuja Cements-/--5.50-105300-4.91
Derivatives - Stock FutureReliance Industr-/--9.06-67000-8.08
Money Market Investments
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-0.54500000.47
Mutual Fund Investments
Indian Mutual FundsPGIM India Liquid Fund (G)-/-9.582543118.54
Indian Mutual FundsPGIM India Liquid Fund (G)-/-2.25596432.00
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-66.04058.91
Reverse RepoC C I-/-10.4409.31

Key information

Fund House:
PGIM India Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
24-Sep-2008
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
25,846.39
Trustee/s:
Rakesh Sood, PGIM India Trustees Priva, Mr. Vijay Agarwal, Mr. Sujal Shah, Mr. John Praveen, Mr. Ashwini Kakkar
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Ajit Menon, Mr. Ajit Menon
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr.Muralidharan Rajamani, Glenwyn Peter Baptist, Kapil Wadhawan, Mr.David Wan Chang, Mr.Indrasena Yala Reddy, Dr. V. R. Narasimham
Compliance Officer/s:
Mr. Sandeep Kamath, Mr. Sumesh Kumar
Investor Service Officer/s:
Murali Ramasubramanian
Fund Manager/s:
Chetan Chavan
Auditors:
Price Waterhouse Chartere

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
4th Floor, C Wing, Laxmi Towers, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051
Contact Nos:
022-61593000
Fax:
022-61593100
Email:
care@pgimindia.co.in
Website:
www.pgimindiamf.com

