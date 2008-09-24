iifl-logo
PGIM India Corporate Bond Fund IDCW M

PGIM India Corporate Bond Fund IDCW M

Summary Info

Fund Name

PGIM India Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

PGIM India Corporate Bond Fund IDCW M

AMC

PGIM India Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Income Funds

Launch Date

14-Jan-2003

Fund Manager

Puneet Pal

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

94.87

PGIM India Corporate Bond Fund IDCW M - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  12.9897

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

PGIM India Corporate Bond Fund IDCW M- NAV Chart

PGIM India Corporate Bond Fund IDCW M- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.27
1.27
1.67
3.1
7.27
5.96
6.09
6.65
Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55

PGIM India Corporate Bond Fund IDCW M- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
28-Mar-20250.14220

PGIM India Corporate Bond Fund IDCW M- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Debt Investments
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-8.998500008.54
Corporate DebtsAxis Finance-/-5.295000005.03
Corporate DebtsAditya Birla Hsg-/-5.285000005.02
Corporate DebtsBajaj Housing-/-5.285000005.02
Corporate DebtsSikka Ports-/-5.275000005.00
Corporate DebtsHDFC Bank-/-5.265000004.99
Corporate DebtsLarsen & Toubro-/-4.254000004.04
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-4.244000004.03
Corporate DebtsJamnagar Utiliti-/-4.224100004.01
Corporate DebtsPower Grid Corpn-/-4.194000003.98
Corporate DebtsSt Bk of India-/-4.144000003.93
Corporate DebtsE X I M Bank-/-3.343000003.17
Corporate DebtsA Birla Finance-/-3.183000003.01
Corporate DebtsI R F C-/-3.163000003.00
Corporate DebtsShriram Finance-/-2.112000002.00
Corporate DebtsKOTAK MAHI. INV.-/-1.581500001.49
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-1.051000001.00
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-9.969250009.46
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-7.957500007.55
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-4.604260004.37
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-1.631500001.54
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-3.5203.34
Reverse RepoC C I-/-1.1201.06

Key information

Fund House:
PGIM India Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
24-Sep-2008
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
25,846.39
Trustee/s:
Rakesh Sood, PGIM India Trustees Priva, Mr. Vijay Agarwal, Mr. Sujal Shah, Mr. John Praveen, Mr. Ashwini Kakkar
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Ajit Menon, Mr. Ajit Menon
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr.Muralidharan Rajamani, Glenwyn Peter Baptist, Kapil Wadhawan, Mr.David Wan Chang, Mr.Indrasena Yala Reddy, Dr. V. R. Narasimham
Compliance Officer/s:
Mr. Sandeep Kamath, Mr. Sumesh Kumar
Investor Service Officer/s:
Murali Ramasubramanian
Fund Manager/s:
Puneet Pal
Auditors:
Price Waterhouse Chartere

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
4th Floor, C Wing, Laxmi Towers, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051
Contact Nos:
022-61593000
Fax:
022-61593100
Email:
care@pgimindia.co.in
Website:
www.pgimindiamf.com

