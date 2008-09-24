PGIM India Corporate Bond Fund IDCW M
Summary Info
Fund Name
: PGIM India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: PGIM India Corporate Bond Fund IDCW M
AMC
: PGIM India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 14-Jan-2003
Fund Manager
: Puneet Pal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 94.87
Invest wise with Expert advice
PGIM India Corporate Bond Fund IDCW M - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.9897
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
:
PGIM India Corporate Bond Fund IDCW M- NAV Chart
PGIM India Corporate Bond Fund IDCW M- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.27
1.27
1.67
3.1
7.27
5.96
6.09
6.65
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
PGIM India Corporate Bond Fund IDCW M- Latest Dividends
PGIM India Corporate Bond Fund IDCW M- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|8.99
|850000
|8.54
|Corporate Debts
|Axis Finance
|-/-
|5.29
|500000
|5.03
|Corporate Debts
|Aditya Birla Hsg
|-/-
|5.28
|500000
|5.02
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|5.28
|500000
|5.02
|Corporate Debts
|Sikka Ports
|-/-
|5.27
|500000
|5.00
|Corporate Debts
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|5.26
|500000
|4.99
|Corporate Debts
|Larsen & Toubro
|-/-
|4.25
|400000
|4.04
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|4.24
|400000
|4.03
|Corporate Debts
|Jamnagar Utiliti
|-/-
|4.22
|410000
|4.01
|Corporate Debts
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|4.19
|400000
|3.98
|Corporate Debts
|St Bk of India
|-/-
|4.14
|400000
|3.93
|Corporate Debts
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|3.34
|300000
|3.17
|Corporate Debts
|A Birla Finance
|-/-
|3.18
|300000
|3.01
|Corporate Debts
|I R F C
|-/-
|3.16
|300000
|3.00
|Corporate Debts
|Shriram Finance
|-/-
|2.11
|200000
|2.00
|Corporate Debts
|KOTAK MAHI. INV.
|-/-
|1.58
|150000
|1.49
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.05
|100000
|1.00
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|9.96
|925000
|9.46
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|7.95
|750000
|7.55
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|4.60
|426000
|4.37
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.63
|150000
|1.54
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|3.52
|0
|3.34
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|1.12
|0
|1.06
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement