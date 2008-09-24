PGIM India CRISIL IBX Gilt Index Apr 2028 Fund Dir IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: PGIM India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: PGIM India CRISIL IBX Gilt Index Apr 2028 Fund Dir IDCW
AMC
: PGIM India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Gilt Funds - Medium & Long Term
Launch Date
: 02-Feb-2023
Fund Manager
: Puneet Pal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 26.54
PGIM India CRISIL IBX Gilt Index Apr 2028 Fund Dir IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.3831
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
PGIM India CRISIL IBX Gilt Index Apr 2028 Fund Dir IDCW- NAV Chart
PGIM India CRISIL IBX Gilt Index Apr 2028 Fund Dir IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.42
1.05
2.5
4.02
8.68
-
-
8.34
|Category Avg
0.71
2.24
3.11
4.18
9.65
7.41
6.62
8.07
|Category Best
1.11
3.78
4.06
5.2
11.71
8.58
7.91
10.73
|Category Worst
-0.97
0.76
1.57
1.78
7.01
5.92
4.58
3.06
PGIM India CRISIL IBX Gilt Index Apr 2028 Fund Dir IDCW- Latest Dividends
PGIM India CRISIL IBX Gilt Index Apr 2028 Fund Dir IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|54.17
|1420000
|14.40
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|40.60
|1040000
|10.79
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|2.65
|0
|0.70
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.58
|0
|0.68
