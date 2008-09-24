PGIM India Dynamic Bond Fund IDCW Qrtly
Summary Info
Fund Name
: PGIM India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: PGIM India Dynamic Bond Fund IDCW Qrtly
AMC
: PGIM India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 03-Jan-2012
Fund Manager
: Puneet Pal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 105.28
Invest wise with Expert advice
PGIM India Dynamic Bond Fund IDCW Qrtly - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1084.1367
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 0.50% - If the units are redeemed/switched- out on or before 180 days of allotment. Nil if the units are redeemed/switched - out after 180 days of allotment.
PGIM India Dynamic Bond Fund IDCW Qrtly- NAV Chart
PGIM India Dynamic Bond Fund IDCW Qrtly- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.83
2.6
3.25
3.91
9.72
6.83
6.02
7.77
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
PGIM India Dynamic Bond Fund IDCW Qrtly- Latest Dividends
PGIM India Dynamic Bond Fund IDCW Qrtly- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|5.88
|600000
|6.04
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.47
|150000
|1.50
|Corporate Debts
|St Bk of India
|-/-
|0.96
|100000
|0.98
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|23.52
|2400000
|24.18
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|17.91
|1800000
|18.41
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|15.99
|1590000
|16.44
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|9.09
|900000
|9.34
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|8.48
|848377
|8.71
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|4.90
|500000
|5.03
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.60
|258333
|2.67
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.50
|250000
|2.56
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.58
|57937
|0.59
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.31
|32000
|0.31
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.20
|19866
|0.20
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.69
|0
|2.77
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|2.56
|0
|2.63
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement