PGIM India Emerging Markets Equity Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: PGIM India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: PGIM India Emerging Markets Equity Fund G
AMC
: PGIM India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Global Funds - Foreign FOF
Launch Date
: 31-Jul-2007
Fund Manager
: Anandha Padmanabhan Anjen
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 95.92
PGIM India Emerging Markets Equity Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 15.14
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: For Investment less than Rs.5cr:0.50% if exited within 1yr of investment and For investment of Rs.5cr & more :0.50% if exited within 6months of investments
PGIM India Emerging Markets Equity Fund G- NAV Chart
PGIM India Emerging Markets Equity Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-3.1
-2.29
-2.29
-0.26
12.41
2.73
4.97
2.44
|Category Avg
-2.85
-3.89
0.9
-2.49
6.29
5.17
13.51
6.35
|Category Best
0.63
12.31
26.77
15.7
46.46
14.93
22.92
24.47
|Category Worst
-8.73
-16.25
-13.84
-16.16
-11.59
-7.38
4.62
-5.12
PGIM India Emerging Markets Equity Fund G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
PGIM India Emerging Markets Equity Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Foreign Mutual Funds (Equity Fund)
|PGIM Jennison Emerging Markets Equity Fund
|-/-
|97.70
|101664
|93.71
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|1.94
|0
|1.86
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.36
|0
|0.34
