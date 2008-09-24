iifl-logo
PGIM India Equity Savings Fund Dir G

PGIM India Equity Savings Fund Dir G

Summary Info

Fund Name

PGIM India Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

PGIM India Equity Savings Fund Dir G

AMC

PGIM India Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Hybrid - Arbitrage Oriented

Launch Date

01-Jan-2013

Fund Manager

Anandha Padmanabhan Anjen

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

68.41

PGIM India Equity Savings Fund Dir G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  54.1443

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

1.50% - If the investment is redeemed / switched out within tweleve months from the date of allotment. Nil - If the investment is redeemed / switched out after twelve months from the date of allotment.

PGIM India Equity Savings Fund Dir G- NAV Chart

PGIM India Equity Savings Fund Dir G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.05
1.67
0.76
1.86
6.97
7.11
11.65
8.97
Category Avg
0.04
2.33
-0.32
0.14
7.45
9.17
13.39
8.54
Category Best
0.46
3.96
1.3
2.14
11.54
13.41
17.36
12.1
Category Worst
-0.2
1.09
-3.85
-2.56
4.5
6.27
10.1
4.3

PGIM India Equity Savings Fund Dir G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

PGIM India Equity Savings Fund Dir G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Muthoot Finance180

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Shriram Finance2,090

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks9.34368896.39
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products9.09517936.21
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance8.6369235.90
EquityAmbuja CementsCement & Cement Products6.73990004.60
EquityTata SteelFerrous Metals5.632805003.84
EquityTitan CompanyConsumer Durables3.8785982.64
EquityAdani PortsTransport Infrastructure3.13200002.13
EquityNMDCMinerals & Mining2.963240002.02
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks2.2380001.52
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction1.9642341.33
EquityICICI BankBanks1.5789291.07
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services1.5567401.05
EquityTCSIT - Software1.3326050.90
EquityHavells IndiaConsumer Durables1.0751320.72
EquityPersistent SysIT - Software0.658400.44
EquityVarun BeveragesBeverages0.6093620.40
EquityICICI LombardInsurance0.5321430.36
EquityTVS Motor Co.Automobiles0.4614000.31
EquityUltraTech Cem.Cement & Cement Products0.453040.30
EquityJ B Chemicals &Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.4418400.30
EquityMax HealthcareHealthcare Services0.3927460.26
EquityZomato LtdRetailing0.37114150.25
EquityInterglobe AviatTransport Services0.375600.25
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles0.351980.23
EquityM & MAutomobiles0.348940.23
EquityAxis BankBanks0.3221820.22
EquityMankind PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.298600.19
EquityUnited SpiritsBeverages0.2815140.19
EquityKPIT Technologi.IT - Software0.2816000.19
EquityIndus TowersTelecom - Services0.2450000.16
EquityVoltasConsumer Durables0.2211500.15
EquityCummins IndiaIndustrial Products0.174280.11
EquitySRFChemicals & Petrochemicals0.153710.10
EquityDivi's Lab.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.141700.09
EquityHDFC Life Insur.Insurance0.1314940.09
EquityBritannia Inds.Food Products0.121720.07
EquityHind.AeronauticsAerospace & Defense0.071560.04
EquityMuthoot FinanceFinance0.061800.03
Debt Investments
Corporate DebtsE X I M Bank-/-3.102000002.11
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-7.475000005.10
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-4.493000003.07
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-2.171500001.48
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-1.521000001.03
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.72500000.49
Derivative Investments
Derivatives - Stock FutureHavells India-/--0.84-4000-0.57
Derivatives - Stock FutureBharti Airtel-/--0.88-3800-0.60
Derivatives - Stock FutureLarsen & Toubro-/--1.40-3000-0.95
Derivatives - Stock FutureKotak Mah. Bank-/--2.24-8000-1.53
Derivatives - Stock FutureNMDC-/--2.98-324000-2.03
Derivatives - Stock FutureAdani Ports-/--3.14-20000-2.14
Derivatives - Stock FutureTitan Company-/--3.64-8050-2.49
Derivatives - Stock FutureTata Steel-/--5.64-280500-3.86
Derivatives - Stock FutureAmbuja Cements-/--6.75-99000-4.61
Derivatives - Stock FutureHDFC Bank-/--7.69-30250-5.25
Derivatives - Stock FutureReliance Industr-/--7.76-44000-5.30
Derivatives - Stock FutureBajaj Finance-/--7.99-6375-5.46
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-52.00035.58
Reverse RepoC C I-/-12.9708.87

Key information

Fund House:
PGIM India Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
24-Sep-2008
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
25,846.39
Trustee/s:
Rakesh Sood, PGIM India Trustees Priva, Mr. Vijay Agarwal, Mr. Sujal Shah, Mr. John Praveen, Mr. Ashwini Kakkar
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Ajit Menon, Mr. Ajit Menon
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr.Muralidharan Rajamani, Glenwyn Peter Baptist, Kapil Wadhawan, Mr.David Wan Chang, Mr.Indrasena Yala Reddy, Dr. V. R. Narasimham
Compliance Officer/s:
Mr. Sandeep Kamath, Mr. Sumesh Kumar
Investor Service Officer/s:
Murali Ramasubramanian
Fund Manager/s:
Anandha Padmanabhan Anjen
Auditors:
Price Waterhouse Chartere

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
4th Floor, C Wing, Laxmi Towers, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051
Contact Nos:
022-61593000
Fax:
022-61593100
Email:
care@pgimindia.co.in
Website:
www.pgimindiamf.com

