PGIM India Equity Savings Fund Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: PGIM India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: PGIM India Equity Savings Fund Dir G
AMC
: PGIM India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Arbitrage Oriented
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Anandha Padmanabhan Anjen
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 68.41
PGIM India Equity Savings Fund Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 54.1443
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.50% - If the investment is redeemed / switched out within tweleve months from the date of allotment. Nil - If the investment is redeemed / switched out after twelve months from the date of allotment.
PGIM India Equity Savings Fund Dir G- NAV Chart
PGIM India Equity Savings Fund Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.05
1.67
0.76
1.86
6.97
7.11
11.65
8.97
|Category Avg
0.04
2.33
-0.32
0.14
7.45
9.17
13.39
8.54
|Category Best
0.46
3.96
1.3
2.14
11.54
13.41
17.36
12.1
|Category Worst
-0.2
1.09
-3.85
-2.56
4.5
6.27
10.1
4.3
PGIM India Equity Savings Fund Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
PGIM India Equity Savings Fund Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|9.34
|36889
|6.39
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|9.09
|51793
|6.21
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|8.63
|6923
|5.90
|Equity
|Ambuja Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|6.73
|99000
|4.60
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|5.63
|280500
|3.84
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|3.87
|8598
|2.64
|Equity
|Adani Ports
|Transport Infrastructure
|3.13
|20000
|2.13
|Equity
|NMDC
|Minerals & Mining
|2.96
|324000
|2.02
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|2.23
|8000
|1.52
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|1.96
|4234
|1.33
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|1.57
|8929
|1.07
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|1.55
|6740
|1.05
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|1.33
|2605
|0.90
|Equity
|Havells India
|Consumer Durables
|1.07
|5132
|0.72
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|0.65
|840
|0.44
|Equity
|Varun Beverages
|Beverages
|0.60
|9362
|0.40
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|0.53
|2143
|0.36
|Equity
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|0.46
|1400
|0.31
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.45
|304
|0.30
|Equity
|J B Chemicals &
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.44
|1840
|0.30
|Equity
|Max Healthcare
|Healthcare Services
|0.39
|2746
|0.26
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|0.37
|11415
|0.25
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|0.37
|560
|0.25
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|0.35
|198
|0.23
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|0.34
|894
|0.23
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|0.32
|2182
|0.22
|Equity
|Mankind Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.29
|860
|0.19
|Equity
|United Spirits
|Beverages
|0.28
|1514
|0.19
|Equity
|KPIT Technologi.
|IT - Software
|0.28
|1600
|0.19
|Equity
|Indus Towers
|Telecom - Services
|0.24
|5000
|0.16
|Equity
|Voltas
|Consumer Durables
|0.22
|1150
|0.15
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|0.17
|428
|0.11
|Equity
|SRF
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.15
|371
|0.10
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.14
|170
|0.09
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|0.13
|1494
|0.09
|Equity
|Britannia Inds.
|Food Products
|0.12
|172
|0.07
|Equity
|Hind.Aeronautics
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.07
|156
|0.04
|Equity
|Muthoot Finance
|Finance
|0.06
|180
|0.03
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|3.10
|200000
|2.11
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|7.47
|500000
|5.10
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|4.49
|300000
|3.07
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.17
|150000
|1.48
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.52
|100000
|1.03
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.72
|50000
|0.49
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Havells India
|-/-
|-0.84
|-4000
|-0.57
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Bharti Airtel
|-/-
|-0.88
|-3800
|-0.60
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Larsen & Toubro
|-/-
|-1.40
|-3000
|-0.95
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|-2.24
|-8000
|-1.53
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|NMDC
|-/-
|-2.98
|-324000
|-2.03
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Adani Ports
|-/-
|-3.14
|-20000
|-2.14
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Titan Company
|-/-
|-3.64
|-8050
|-2.49
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Tata Steel
|-/-
|-5.64
|-280500
|-3.86
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Ambuja Cements
|-/-
|-6.75
|-99000
|-4.61
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|-7.69
|-30250
|-5.25
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Reliance Industr
|-/-
|-7.76
|-44000
|-5.30
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|-7.99
|-6375
|-5.46
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|52.00
|0
|35.58
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|12.97
|0
|8.87
