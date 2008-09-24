PGIM India GEO Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: PGIM India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: PGIM India GEO Fund Direct G
AMC
: PGIM India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Global Funds - Foreign FOF
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Anandha Padmanabhan Anjen
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1407.82
PGIM India GEO Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 41.7
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - If exited within One Year from the date of allotment. Nil - After One Year.
PGIM India GEO Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
PGIM India GEO Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-2.71
-10.56
-11.29
-8.36
-2.21
7.13
15.94
9.25
|Category Avg
-2.85
-3.89
0.9
-2.49
6.29
5.17
13.51
6.35
|Category Best
0.63
12.31
26.77
15.7
46.46
14.93
22.92
24.47
|Category Worst
-8.73
-16.25
-13.84
-16.16
-11.59
-7.38
4.62
-5.12
PGIM India GEO Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
PGIM India GEO Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Foreign Mutual Funds (Equity Fund)
|PGIM Jennison Global Equity Opportunities Fund
|-/-
|97.83
|512366
|1,377.31
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|2.49
|0
|35.01
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.32
|0
|-4.51
