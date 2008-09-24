PGIM India Gilt Fund IDCW Q
Summary Info
Fund Name
: PGIM India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: PGIM India Gilt Fund IDCW Q
AMC
: PGIM India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Gilt Funds - Medium & Long Term
Launch Date
: 07-Oct-2008
Fund Manager
: Puneet Pal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 113.54
PGIM India Gilt Fund IDCW Q - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 13.8355
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 1% - if investor redeems / switch-out within one year of investment
PGIM India Gilt Fund IDCW Q- NAV Chart
PGIM India Gilt Fund IDCW Q- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.84
2.8
3.31
3.73
9.65
6.87
6.06
6.91
|Category Avg
0.71
2.24
3.11
4.18
9.65
7.41
6.62
8.07
|Category Best
1.11
3.78
4.06
5.2
11.71
8.58
7.91
10.73
|Category Worst
-0.97
0.76
1.57
1.78
7.01
5.92
4.58
3.06
PGIM India Gilt Fund IDCW Q- Latest Dividends
PGIM India Gilt Fund IDCW Q- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|17.55
|1941667
|20.07
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|17.27
|1910000
|19.75
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|16.30
|1850000
|18.64
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|9.69
|1078895
|11.08
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|8.05
|900000
|9.20
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|5.45
|600000
|6.22
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|4.76
|540100
|5.44
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|4.40
|500000
|5.03
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|3.17
|352063
|3.62
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|3.00
|334000
|3.43
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.45
|270000
|2.80
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.68
|75000
|0.77
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.49
|53334
|0.55
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.28
|32000
|0.31
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.15
|16700
|0.17
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|3.67
|0
|4.19
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.64
|0
|3.00
