PGIM India Liquid Fund Dir IDCW W
Summary Info
Fund Name
: PGIM India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: PGIM India Liquid Fund Dir IDCW W
AMC
: PGIM India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 21-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Puneet Pal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 390.62
PGIM India Liquid Fund Dir IDCW W - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 100.6984
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: Nil
PGIM India Liquid Fund Dir IDCW W- NAV Chart
PGIM India Liquid Fund Dir IDCW W- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.06
0.64
1.65
3.46
7.21
6.52
5.33
7.21
|Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
|Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
|Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-
PGIM India Liquid Fund Dir IDCW W- Latest Dividends
PGIM India Liquid Fund Dir IDCW W- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|Can Fin Homes
|-/-
|4.16
|1500000
|14.96
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|6.85
|2500000
|24.64
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|6.85
|2500000
|24.64
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|6.84
|2500000
|24.61
|Commercial Paper
|Infina Finance
|-/-
|6.84
|2500000
|24.63
|Commercial Paper
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|6.84
|2500000
|24.62
|Commercial Paper
|Adit.Birla Money
|-/-
|6.83
|2500000
|24.56
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|6.83
|2500000
|24.58
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|6.83
|2500000
|24.58
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|6.82
|2500000
|24.55
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|5.48
|2000000
|19.73
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|5.16
|1885400
|18.56
|Commercial Paper
|Motil.Oswal.Fin.
|-/-
|4.09
|1500000
|14.71
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|2.75
|1000000
|9.90
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|2.74
|1000000
|9.84
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|1.37
|500000
|4.94
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|12.03
|0
|43.31
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.09
|0
|0.37
