PGIM India Money Market Fund Regular IDCW W RI
Summary Info
Fund Name
: PGIM India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: PGIM India Money Market Fund Regular IDCW W RI
AMC
: PGIM India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 28-Feb-2020
Fund Manager
: Puneet Pal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 176.78
PGIM India Money Market Fund Regular IDCW W RI - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1005.8766
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
PGIM India Money Market Fund Regular IDCW W RI- NAV Chart
PGIM India Money Market Fund Regular IDCW W RI- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.29
0.88
1.76
3.57
8.17
6.12
5.11
5.11
|Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
|Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
|Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-
PGIM India Money Market Fund Regular IDCW W RI- Latest Dividends
PGIM India Money Market Fund Regular IDCW W RI- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|8.58
|1500000
|14.33
|Commercial Paper
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|8.54
|1500000
|14.26
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|8.51
|1500000
|14.21
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|8.39
|1500000
|14.01
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|8.38
|1500000
|14.00
|Commercial Paper
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|8.38
|1500000
|13.99
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|8.37
|1500000
|13.97
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|8.35
|1500000
|13.94
|Commercial Paper
|Infina Finance
|-/-
|6.23
|1100000
|10.40
|Commercial Paper
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|6.12
|1100000
|10.22
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|2.82
|500000
|4.70
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.30
|50000
|0.49
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|17.60
|0
|29.40
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-1.06
|0
|-1.73
