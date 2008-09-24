PGIM India Multi Asset Allocation Fund Dir IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: PGIM India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: PGIM India Multi Asset Allocation Fund Dir IDCW
AMC
: PGIM India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Equity Oriented
Launch Date
: 11-Nov-2025
Fund Manager
: Vivek Sharma
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 180.56
PGIM India Multi Asset Allocation Fund Dir IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 29-Jan-2026
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.93
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: For Exits within 90 days from date of allotment of units: 0.50%. For Exits beyond 90 days from date of allotment of units: NIL
PGIM India Multi Asset Allocation Fund Dir IDCW- NAV Chart
PGIM India Multi Asset Allocation Fund Dir IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
3.99
6.53
-
-
-
-
-
9.3
|Category Avg
0.75
-1.22
-0.67
2.88
11.3
14.28
13.32
12.64
|Category Best
3.42
6.58
15.01
26.11
36.63
24.94
29.53
33.41
|Category Worst
-1.59
-6.97
-11.57
-8.55
-2.82
4.99
3.7
1.53
PGIM India Multi Asset Allocation Fund Dir IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
PGIM India Multi Asset Allocation Fund Dir IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|5.07
|41600
|9.15
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|3.77
|29400
|6.80
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|3.66
|16292
|6.60
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|3.58
|65304
|6.47
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|2.81
|32351
|5.08
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|2.21
|29729
|3.99
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|2.17
|9613
|3.92
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|1.76
|32239
|3.18
|Equity
|Eternal
|Retailing
|1.75
|113722
|3.16
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.70
|17850
|3.06
|Equity
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|1.62
|7855
|2.92
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|1.57
|13468
|2.83
|Equity
|SBI
|Banks
|1.29
|23720
|2.32
|Equity
|SRF
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.16
|6797
|2.09
|Equity
|Mankind Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.16
|9505
|2.08
|Equity
|Muthoot Finance
|Finance
|1.08
|5110
|1.94
|Equity
|Persistent Syste
|IT - Software
|1.04
|3004
|1.88
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|0.99
|11100
|1.79
|Equity
|FSN E-Commerce
|Retailing
|0.90
|61533
|1.63
|Equity
|Varun Beverages
|Beverages
|0.89
|32920
|1.61
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|0.87
|4900
|1.57
|Equity
|Coromandel Inter
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.85
|6770
|1.53
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|0.76
|6990
|1.37
|Equity
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|0.75
|10202
|1.36
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|0.74
|7358
|1.34
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|0.74
|6526
|1.32
|Equity
|J K Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.73
|2370
|1.31
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|0.70
|1050
|1.27
|Equity
|Solar Industries
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.70
|1035
|1.26
|Equity
|Bharti Hexacom
|Telecom - Services
|0.66
|6570
|1.19
|Equity
|Uno Minda
|Auto Components
|0.66
|9286
|1.19
|Equity
|Britannia Inds.
|Food Products
|0.63
|1882
|1.13
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.62
|28088
|1.12
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|0.60
|2930
|1.08
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.59
|1660
|1.06
|Equity
|Phoenix Mills
|Realty
|0.56
|5417
|1.00
|Equity
|Vishal Mega Mart
|Retailing
|0.51
|68170
|0.92
|Equity
|Prestige Estates
|Realty
|0.49
|5530
|0.88
|Equity
|CG Power & Ind
|Electrical Equipment
|0.49
|13590
|0.88
|Equity
|Global Health
|Healthcare Services
|0.48
|7380
|0.87
|Equity
|ICICI AMC
|Capital Markets
|0.47
|3180
|0.84
|Equity
|Ajanta Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.47
|3040
|0.84
|Equity
|Multi Comm. Exc.
|Capital Markets
|0.46
|740
|0.82
|Equity
|AU Small Finance
|Banks
|0.46
|8280
|0.82
|Equity
|Rubicon Research
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.45
|11930
|0.81
|Equity
|Bikaji Foods
|Food Products
|0.45
|10780
|0.80
|Equity
|Anthem Bioscienc
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.44
|12240
|0.79
|Equity
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|Finance
|0.44
|4680
|0.79
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|0.43
|23500
|0.77
|Equity
|Schaeffler India
|Auto Components
|0.43
|1990
|0.77
|Equity
|HDFC AMC
|Capital Markets
|0.42
|2870
|0.76
|Equity
|Max Healthcare
|Healthcare Services
|0.42
|7245
|0.75
|Equity
|Blue Star
|Consumer Durables
|0.42
|4370
|0.75
|Equity
|Astral
|Industrial Products
|0.40
|5230
|0.72
|Equity
|LG Electronics
|Consumer Durables
|0.40
|4720
|0.71
|Equity
|Tube Investments
|Auto Components
|0.39
|2710
|0.70
|Equity
|Jubilant Food.
|Leisure Services
|0.39
|12680
|0.70
|Equity
|Mrs Bectors
|Food Products
|0.38
|30115
|0.69
|Equity
|Endurance Tech.
|Auto Components
|0.25
|1720
|0.44
