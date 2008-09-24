iifl-logo

PGIM India Multi Asset Allocation Fund Dir IDCW

Summary Info

Fund Name

PGIM India Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

AMC

PGIM India Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Hybrid - Equity Oriented

Launch Date

11-Nov-2025

Fund Manager

Vivek Sharma

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

180.56

PGIM India Multi Asset Allocation Fund Dir IDCW - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  29-Jan-2026

NAV [Rs.]

:  10.93

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

For Exits within 90 days from date of allotment of units: 0.50%. For Exits beyond 90 days from date of allotment of units: NIL

PGIM India Multi Asset Allocation Fund Dir IDCW- NAV Chart

PGIM India Multi Asset Allocation Fund Dir IDCW- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
3.99
6.53
-
-
-
-
-
9.3
Category Avg
0.75
-1.22
-0.67
2.88
11.3
14.28
13.32
12.64
Category Best
3.42
6.58
15.01
26.11
36.63
24.94
29.53
33.41
Category Worst
-1.59
-6.97
-11.57
-8.55
-2.82
4.99
3.7
1.53

PGIM India Multi Asset Allocation Fund Dir IDCW- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

PGIM India Multi Asset Allocation Fund Dir IDCW- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Kotak Mah. Bank41,600
Hind. Unilever29,400
Sun Pharma.Inds.17,850
Infosys11,100
Solar Industries1,035
Britannia Inds.1,882
ICICI AMC3,180
AU Small Finance8,280
Cholaman.Inv.&Fn4,680
Max Healthcare7,245

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Interglobe Aviat1,080

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks5.07416009.15
EquityHind. UnileverDiversified FMCG3.77294006.80
EquityTitan CompanyConsumer Durables3.66162926.60
EquityHDFC BankBanks3.58653046.47
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products2.81323515.08
EquityICICI BankBanks2.21297293.99
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction2.1796133.92
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance1.76322393.18
EquityEternalRetailing1.751137223.16
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.70178503.06
EquityTVS Motor Co.Automobiles1.6278552.92
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services1.57134682.83
EquitySBIBanks1.29237202.32
EquitySRFChemicals & Petrochemicals1.1667972.09
EquityMankind PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.1695052.08
EquityMuthoot FinanceFinance1.0851101.94
EquityPersistent SysteIT - Software1.0430041.88
EquityInfosysIT - Software0.99111001.79
EquityFSN E-CommerceRetailing0.90615331.63
EquityVarun BeveragesBeverages0.89329201.61
EquityTCSIT - Software0.8749001.57
EquityCoromandel InterFertilizers & Agrochemicals0.8567701.53
EquityICICI LombardInsurance0.7669901.37
EquityInfo Edg.(India)Retailing0.75102021.36
EquityPB Fintech.Financial Technology (Fintech)0.7473581.34
EquitySBI Life InsuranInsurance0.7465261.32
EquityJ K CementsCement & Cement Products0.7323701.31
EquityDixon Technolog.Consumer Durables0.7010501.27
EquitySolar IndustriesChemicals & Petrochemicals0.7010351.26
EquityBharti HexacomTelecom - Services0.6665701.19
EquityUno MindaAuto Components0.6692861.19
EquityBritannia Inds.Food Products0.6318821.13
EquityBharat ElectronAerospace & Defense0.62280881.12
EquityM & MAutomobiles0.6029301.08
EquityDivi's Lab.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.5916601.06
EquityPhoenix MillsRealty0.5654171.00
EquityVishal Mega MartRetailing0.51681700.92
EquityPrestige EstatesRealty0.4955300.88
EquityCG Power & IndElectrical Equipment0.49135900.88
EquityGlobal HealthHealthcare Services0.4873800.87
EquityICICI AMCCapital Markets0.4731800.84
EquityAjanta PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.4730400.84
EquityMulti Comm. Exc.Capital Markets0.467400.82
EquityAU Small FinanceBanks0.4682800.82
EquityRubicon ResearchPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.45119300.81
EquityBikaji FoodsFood Products0.45107800.80
EquityAnthem BiosciencPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.44122400.79
EquityCholaman.Inv.&FnFinance0.4446800.79
EquityNTPCPower0.43235000.77
EquitySchaeffler IndiaAuto Components0.4319900.77
EquityHDFC AMCCapital Markets0.4228700.76
EquityMax HealthcareHealthcare Services0.4272450.75
EquityBlue StarConsumer Durables0.4243700.75
EquityAstralIndustrial Products0.4052300.72
EquityLG ElectronicsConsumer Durables0.4047200.71
EquityTube InvestmentsAuto Components0.3927100.70
EquityJubilant Food.Leisure Services0.39126800.70
EquityMrs BectorsFood Products0.38301150.69
EquityEndurance Tech.Auto Components0.2517200.44

Key information

Fund House:
PGIM India Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
24-Sep-2008
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
27,545.69
Trustee/s:
Rakesh Sood, PGIM India Trustees Priva, Mr. Vijay Agarwal, Mr. Sujal Shah, Mr. John Praveen, Mr. Ashwini Kakkar
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Ajit Menon, Abhishek Tiwari
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr.Muralidharan Rajamani, Glenwyn Peter Baptist, Kapil Wadhawan, Mr.David Wan Chang, Mr.Indrasena Yala Reddy, Dr. V. R. Narasimham
Compliance Officer/s:
Mr. Sandeep Kamath, Mr. Sumesh Kumar
Investor Service Officer/s:
Murali Ramasubramanian
Fund Manager/s:
Vivek Sharma
Auditors:
Price Waterhouse Chartere

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
4th Floor, C Wing, Laxmi Towers, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051
Contact Nos:
022-61593000
Fax:
022-61593100
Email:
care@pgimindia.co.in
Website:
www.pgimindiamf.com
