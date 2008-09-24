PGIM India Ultra Short Duration Fund Dir IDCW M
Summary Info
Fund Name
: PGIM India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: PGIM India Ultra Short Duration Fund Dir IDCW M
AMC
: PGIM India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Ultra Short Term Funds
Launch Date
: 05-Feb-2013
Fund Manager
: Puneet Pal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 204.13
PGIM India Ultra Short Duration Fund Dir IDCW M - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.4214
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: Nil
PGIM India Ultra Short Duration Fund Dir IDCW M- NAV Chart
PGIM India Ultra Short Duration Fund Dir IDCW M- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.37
0.9
2.01
3.79
7.52
6.76
5.87
8.04
|Category Avg
0.39
0.99
2.11
3.83
7.72
6.74
6.11
6.62
|Category Best
2.2
2.99
5.35
8.27
16.82
9.82
9.82
11.54
|Category Worst
-1.35
-22.4
-2.73
-0.97
-15.7
-
1.11
-13.67
PGIM India Ultra Short Duration Fund Dir IDCW M- Latest Dividends
PGIM India Ultra Short Duration Fund Dir IDCW M- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|7.29
|1500000
|14.97
|Corporate Debts
|Shriram Finance
|-/-
|6.34
|1300000
|13.03
|Corporate Debts
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|4.87
|1000000
|9.99
|Corporate Debts
|Can Fin Homes
|-/-
|4.85
|1000000
|9.97
|Corporate Debts
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|2.44
|500000
|5.00
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.42
|500000
|4.97
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|9.56
|2000000
|19.65
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|9.36
|2000000
|19.23
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|6.92
|1500000
|14.21
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|4.65
|1000000
|9.55
|Commercial Paper
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|4.63
|1000000
|9.50
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|4.55
|1000000
|9.36
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|4.54
|1000000
|9.33
|Commercial Paper
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|3.17
|700000
|6.50
|Commercial Paper
|Infina Finance
|-/-
|1.84
|400000
|3.78
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.73
|150000
|1.49
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|20.34
|0
|41.80
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.86
|0
|1.78
