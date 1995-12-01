Quant Absolute Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Quant Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Quant Absolute Fund G
AMC
: Quant Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Equity Oriented
Launch Date
: 19-Feb-2001
Fund Manager
: Sandeep Tandon
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1893.04
Invest wise with Expert advice
Quant Absolute Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 390.0555
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 1% if exi <= 2 years, Nil if exit after 2 years.
Quant Absolute Fund G- NAV Chart
Quant Absolute Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.31
7.24
-3.18
-10.9
-3.85
10.77
29.2
16.48
|Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
|Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
|Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46
Quant Absolute Fund G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Quant Absolute Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|10.08
|1590151
|190.83
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|8.02
|3846388
|151.93
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|6.63
|396700
|125.50
|Equity
|Life Insurance
|Insurance
|5.82
|1489000
|110.26
|Equity
|Jio Financial
|Finance
|5.74
|5234289
|108.66
|Equity
|Britannia Inds.
|Food Products
|5.36
|220800
|101.46
|Equity
|Adani Power
|Power
|5.32
|2103000
|100.72
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|4.97
|1547000
|94.13
|Equity
|Tata Power Co.
|Power
|4.87
|2718375
|92.20
|Equity
|Adani Enterp.
|Metals & Minerals Trading
|3.53
|319079
|66.87
|Equity
|Grasim Inds
|Cement & Cement Products
|3.27
|269172
|62.08
|Equity
|Aurobindo Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.39
|250000
|26.45
|Equity
|Avenue Super.
|Retailing
|0.88
|49000
|16.67
|Equity
|Hyundai Motor I
|Automobiles
|0.17
|18999
|3.28
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2035
|-/-
|2.65
|5000000
|50.31
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|2.29
|4400000
|43.39
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|1.08
|2000000
|20.58
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2035
|-/-
|0.95
|1833600
|18.04
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|0.54
|1000000
|10.29
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|3.94
|397000
|74.77
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|SBI Cards
|Finance
|2.40
|543200
|45.61
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Avenue Super.
|Retailing
|2.21
|122550
|41.97
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|NTPC
|Power
|1.41
|856500
|26.78
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|5.01
|10000000
|94.90
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|4.96
|10000000
|94.02
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|2.60
|5000000
|49.40
|T Bills
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|0.80
|1860800
|15.22
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Quant Gilt Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|0.31
|4999750
|5.87
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|8.35
|158271
|158.21
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-8.39
|0
|-,159.01
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement