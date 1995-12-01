iifl-logo
Quant BFSI Fund Direct G

Quant BFSI Fund Direct G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Quant Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Quant BFSI Fund Direct G

AMC

Quant Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

01-Jun-2023

Fund Manager

Sandeep Tandon

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

548.98

Quant BFSI Fund Direct G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  15.173

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

Nil

Quant BFSI Fund Direct G- NAV Chart

Quant BFSI Fund Direct G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.07
7.13
-7.41
-12.72
-4.73
-
-
26.24
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

Quant BFSI Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Quant BFSI Fund Direct G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Bajaj Finance40,858
REC Ltd4,41,176
IndusInd Bank1,54,000
Bandhan Bank6,12,245
SBI Cards40,000

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
HDFC Life Insur.8,25,958
Aditya Birla Cap18,83,979

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityBajaj FinservFinance9.8828974554.24
EquityJio FinancialFinance8.42222829546.26
EquityPiramal Enterp.Finance7.7949076742.81
EquityLife InsuranceInsurance7.7257270042.40
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products7.4834240041.09
EquityRBL BankBanks7.29252960840.05
EquityAadhar Hsg. Fin.Finance7.06101849438.77
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance6.344085834.85
EquityNorthern ARCFinance3.41109288718.75
EquityREC LtdFinance2.8944117615.89
EquityIndusInd BankBanks2.7715400015.24
EquityHFCLTelecom - Services2.36164100012.99
EquityH U D C OFinance2.0367754311.18
EquityOne MobikwikFinancial Technology (Fintech)1.803583609.88
EquityBandhan BankBanks1.576122458.64
EquityJana Small FinanBanks1.261707006.96
EquitySBI CardsFinance0.61400003.35
Derivative Investments
Derivatives - Stock FutureSBI CardsFinance8.8257680048.43
Derivatives - Stock FutureAU Small FinanceBanks6.3962100035.10
Derivatives - Stock FutureJio FinancialFinance0.441171502.44
Money Market Investments
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-2.70150000014.85
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-1.7910000009.84
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-4.172294522.93
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--5.110-28.09

Key information

Fund House:
Quant Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
01-Dec-1995
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
96,696.62
Trustee/s:
Quant Capital Trustee Lim, Mr. Deba Prasad Roy
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Sandeep Tandon
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Deep Shukla, Mr.Vasav Sahgal, Sandeep Tandon, Mr. Laxmikant Gupta, Mr. Sandeep Tandon, Mr. Deep Shukla, Mr. Bhaskar Sharma
Compliance Officer/s:
Ms. Usha Lakshmi Raman
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr. Shardul Gusain
Fund Manager/s:
Sandeep Tandon
Auditors:
M M Nissim & Co LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
6th Floor, Sea Breeze Building, Appasaheb Marathe Marg, Prabhadevi Mumbai - 400025
Contact Nos:
022-62955000
Fax:
NA
Email:
help.investor@quant.in
Website:
www.quantmutual.com

