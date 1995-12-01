Quant BFSI Fund Regular IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Quant Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Quant BFSI Fund Regular IDCW
AMC
: Quant Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 01-Jun-2023
Fund Manager
: Sandeep Tandon
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 548.98
Quant BFSI Fund Regular IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 14.735
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Quant BFSI Fund Regular IDCW- NAV Chart
Quant BFSI Fund Regular IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.04
6.99
-7.78
-13.42
-6.27
-
-
24.19
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Quant BFSI Fund Regular IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Quant BFSI Fund Regular IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|9.88
|289745
|54.24
|Equity
|Jio Financial
|Finance
|8.42
|2228295
|46.26
|Equity
|Piramal Enterp.
|Finance
|7.79
|490767
|42.81
|Equity
|Life Insurance
|Insurance
|7.72
|572700
|42.40
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|7.48
|342400
|41.09
|Equity
|RBL Bank
|Banks
|7.29
|2529608
|40.05
|Equity
|Aadhar Hsg. Fin.
|Finance
|7.06
|1018494
|38.77
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|6.34
|40858
|34.85
|Equity
|Northern ARC
|Finance
|3.41
|1092887
|18.75
|Equity
|REC Ltd
|Finance
|2.89
|441176
|15.89
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|2.77
|154000
|15.24
|Equity
|HFCL
|Telecom - Services
|2.36
|1641000
|12.99
|Equity
|H U D C O
|Finance
|2.03
|677543
|11.18
|Equity
|One Mobikwik
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|1.80
|358360
|9.88
|Equity
|Bandhan Bank
|Banks
|1.57
|612245
|8.64
|Equity
|Jana Small Finan
|Banks
|1.26
|170700
|6.96
|Equity
|SBI Cards
|Finance
|0.61
|40000
|3.35
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|SBI Cards
|Finance
|8.82
|576800
|48.43
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|AU Small Finance
|Banks
|6.39
|621000
|35.10
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Jio Financial
|Finance
|0.44
|117150
|2.44
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|2.70
|1500000
|14.85
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|1.79
|1000000
|9.84
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|4.17
|22945
|22.93
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-5.11
|0
|-28.09
