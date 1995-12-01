Quant Business Cycle Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Quant Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Quant Business Cycle Fund Direct G
AMC
: Quant Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 12-May-2023
Fund Manager
: Sandeep Tandon
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1163.72
Quant Business Cycle Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 15.4372
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Quant Business Cycle Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
Quant Business Cycle Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.54
8.6
-11.22
-19.36
-3.16
-
-
26.5
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Quant Business Cycle Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Quant Business Cycle Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|10.62
|1029845
|123.59
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|9.82
|2896000
|114.39
|Equity
|HFCL
|Telecom - Services
|6.74
|9911478
|78.48
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|5.60
|5500000
|65.22
|Equity
|Jio Financial
|Finance
|5.46
|3061610
|63.56
|Equity
|S P Apparels
|Textiles & Apparels
|4.94
|846810
|57.48
|Equity
|Aurobindo Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|4.91
|541000
|57.25
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|4.64
|170850
|54.05
|Equity
|Life Insurance
|Insurance
|4.55
|715412
|52.97
|Equity
|Kovai Medical
|Healthcare
|4.07
|88258
|47.44
|Equity
|Alivus Life
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.78
|497480
|44.02
|Equity
|Sun TV Network
|Entertainment
|3.75
|779000
|43.74
|Equity
|Voltas
|Consumer Durables
|2.91
|257400
|33.97
|Equity
|Brooks Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.45
|2916111
|28.60
|Equity
|Zydus Wellness
|Food Products
|2.14
|160000
|24.98
|Equity
|Aditya Bir. Fas.
|Retailing
|2.08
|1000000
|24.21
|Equity
|Container Corpn.
|Transport Services
|1.99
|372000
|23.20
|Equity
|Piramal Enterp.
|Finance
|1.71
|228750
|19.95
|Equity
|SBI Cards
|Finance
|1.24
|173000
|14.51
|Equity
|Ipca Labs.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.16
|100000
|13.55
|Equity
|Strides Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.14
|215000
|13.31
|Equity
|OneSource Speci.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.14
|107500
|13.31
|Equity
|Laxmi Organic
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.01
|669452
|11.75
|Equity
|Jamna Auto Inds.
|Auto Components
|0.79
|1300966
|9.26
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.82
|81000
|44.52
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|AU Small Finance
|Banks
|3.34
|688000
|38.89
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Avenue Super.
|Retailing
|2.16
|73650
|25.22
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Zydus Lifesci.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.02
|135900
|11.94
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Voltas
|Consumer Durables
|0.37
|33600
|4.36
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|1.70
|2000000
|19.81
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|1.69
|2000000
|19.68
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|4.92
|57290
|57.27
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-7.81
|0
|-90.89
