Quant Commodities Fund Direct IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Quant Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Quant Commodities Fund Direct IDCW
AMC
: Quant Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 08-Dec-2023
Fund Manager
: Sandeep Tandon
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 346.37
Quant Commodities Fund Direct IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.7372
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: For redemptions / switch outs (including SIP/STP) within 15 days from the date of allotment of units, irrepective of the amount of investment: 1% Nil - For redemption / switch outs after 15 days from the date of allotment.
Quant Commodities Fund Direct IDCW- NAV Chart
Quant Commodities Fund Direct IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
1.54
10.76
-10.73
-17.32
6.06
-
-
21.01
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Quant Commodities Fund Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends
Quant Commodities Fund Direct IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|10.42
|300964
|36.11
|Equity
|Bayer Crop Sci.
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|9.19
|67362
|31.85
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|8.88
|987643
|30.76
|Equity
|Laxmi Organic
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|8.66
|1709300
|30.01
|Equity
|Himadri Special
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|8.25
|700697
|28.60
|Equity
|Tata Power Co.
|Power
|7.72
|788556
|26.74
|Equity
|Indian Metals
|Ferrous Metals
|6.29
|350757
|21.79
|Equity
|GAIL (India)
|Gas
|5.49
|1219459
|19.02
|Equity
|Lloyds Metals
|Ferrous Metals
|4.38
|148600
|15.17
|Equity
|MOIL
|Minerals & Mining
|4.20
|502000
|14.57
|Equity
|Kalyani Steels
|Industrial Products
|3.90
|185140
|13.51
|Equity
|Coal India
|Consumable Fuels
|3.76
|353403
|13.05
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|3.57
|549000
|12.36
|Equity
|BASF India
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|3.02
|24450
|10.48
|Equity
|India Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|2.12
|290492
|7.36
|Equity
|NMDC
|Minerals & Mining
|1.62
|900000
|5.62
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Coal India
|Consumable Fuels
|3.97
|370650
|13.76
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Oil India
|Oil
|1.30
|131150
|4.52
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|UPL
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.99
|54200
|3.43
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|NTPC
|Power
|0.54
|60000
|1.87
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|2.84
|1000000
|9.84
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|1.42
|500000
|4.95
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.30
|1049
|1.04
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-2.92
|0
|-10.14
