Quant Consumption Fund Regular IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Quant Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Quant Consumption Fund Regular IDCW
AMC
: Quant Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Media
Launch Date
: 05-Jan-2024
Fund Manager
: Sandeep Tandon
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 277.81
Quant Consumption Fund Regular IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 9.6848
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: For redemptions / switch outs (including SIP/STP) within 15 days from the date of allotment of units, irrepective of the amount of investment: 1% Nil - For redemption / switch outs after 15 days from the date of allotment.
Quant Consumption Fund Regular IDCW- NAV Chart
Quant Consumption Fund Regular IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
1.08
6.24
-9.31
-17.52
-8.33
-
-
-2.65
|Category Avg
0.67
6.05
-9.3
-13.69
6.4
18.13
29.88
4.31
|Category Best
1.14
7.94
-3.78
-11.03
16.37
18.87
30.62
21.05
|Category Worst
-0.42
4.43
-12.93
-17.52
-8.34
17.39
29.15
-11.9
Quant Consumption Fund Regular IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Quant Consumption Fund Regular IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|10.12
|234360
|28.12
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|8.98
|632000
|24.96
|Equity
|Aditya Bir. Fas.
|Retailing
|8.14
|934000
|22.61
|Equity
|Marico
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|7.89
|365000
|21.92
|Equity
|Bata India
|Consumer Durables
|7.35
|167375
|20.43
|Equity
|Zydus Wellness
|Food Products
|6.75
|120143
|18.75
|Equity
|MRF
|Auto Components
|5.68
|1500
|15.80
|Equity
|Britannia Inds.
|Food Products
|5.45
|33000
|15.16
|Equity
|United Breweries
|Beverages
|4.80
|68571
|13.34
|Equity
|Suraksha Diagno.
|Healthcare Services
|4.29
|453526
|11.92
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|3.68
|46800
|10.25
|Equity
|Stanley Lifesty.
|Consumer Durables
|3.56
|360160
|9.91
|Equity
|Voltas
|Consumer Durables
|2.99
|63000
|8.31
|Equity
|P & G Hygiene
|Personal Products
|2.94
|6050
|8.19
|Equity
|Avenue Super.
|Retailing
|2.69
|22000
|7.48
|Equity
|Aurobindo Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.34
|61600
|6.51
|Equity
|Emami
|Personal Products
|2.21
|116000
|6.14
|Equity
|Jio Financial
|Finance
|1.88
|252000
|5.23
|Equity
|Hyundai Motor I
|Automobiles
|1.83
|29482
|5.10
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Avenue Super.
|Retailing
|2.94
|23850
|8.16
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|1.77
|500000
|4.92
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|2.17
|6033
|6.03
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.55
|0
|-1.53
