Quant Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund Regular IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Quant Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Quant Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund Regular IDCW
AMC
: Quant Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Asset Allocation
Launch Date
: 23-Mar-2023
Fund Manager
: Sandeep Tandon
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1140.21
Quant Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund Regular IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 15.3194
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Quant Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund Regular IDCW- NAV Chart
Quant Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund Regular IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.55
7.31
-6.05
-10.11
-2.59
-
-
24.06
|Category Avg
-0.27
3.63
-3.16
-4.99
4.9
13.99
17.72
9.92
|Category Best
0.67
7.45
1.89
2.17
13.02
17.52
21.21
25.99
|Category Worst
-1.19
0.92
-7.44
-10.21
-2.59
10.25
13.88
0.76
Quant Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund Regular IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Quant Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund Regular IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|10.35
|983400
|118.01
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|9.01
|2601000
|102.73
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|7.83
|1467500
|89.29
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|7.51
|271000
|85.74
|Equity
|Life Insurance
|Insurance
|7.33
|1130000
|83.67
|Equity
|Jio Financial
|Finance
|7.02
|3859121
|80.11
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|4.52
|4350000
|51.58
|Equity
|Aurobindo Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.93
|424437
|44.91
|Equity
|Ventive Hospital
|Leisure Services
|3.87
|793155
|44.21
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|2.97
|1507000
|33.94
|Equity
|Laxmi Dental
|Healthcare Equipment & Supplies
|1.17
|394066
|13.36
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|9.25
|560500
|105.56
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|SBI Cards
|Finance
|1.57
|213600
|17.93
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|GAIL (India)
|Gas
|0.44
|324300
|5.07
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|2.15
|2500000
|24.60
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|29.43
|335734
|335.61
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-8.43
|0
|-96.21
