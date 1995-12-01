Quant ESG Equity Fund Direct IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Quant Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Quant ESG Equity Fund Direct IDCW
AMC
: Quant Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 15-Oct-2020
Fund Manager
: Sandeep Tandon
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 260.31
Quant ESG Equity Fund Direct IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 32.3295
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - If redeemed/switched out within 1 Year from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed/switched out after 1 year from the date of allotment.
Quant ESG Equity Fund Direct IDCW- NAV Chart
Quant ESG Equity Fund Direct IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.47
7.71
-8.62
-16.49
-1.35
15.07
-
30.45
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Quant ESG Equity Fund Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Quant ESG Equity Fund Direct IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|9.55
|207341
|24.88
|Equity
|Life Insurance
|Insurance
|7.11
|250000
|18.51
|Equity
|Aditya Bir. Fas.
|Retailing
|6.96
|749000
|18.13
|Equity
|Zydus Wellness
|Food Products
|6.95
|115996
|18.11
|Equity
|Pfizer
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|6.92
|44505
|18.02
|Equity
|Jio Financial
|Finance
|6.56
|823000
|17.08
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|6.31
|166000
|16.43
|Equity
|Aurobindo Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|4.53
|111597
|11.81
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|4.12
|19600
|10.74
|Equity
|H U D C O
|Finance
|3.47
|547319
|9.03
|Equity
|Bandhan Bank
|Banks
|3.32
|612245
|8.64
|Equity
|HFCL
|Telecom - Services
|3.22
|1060000
|8.39
|Equity
|Zydus Lifesci.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.96
|88000
|7.71
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|2.93
|245455
|7.64
|Equity
|Adani Energy Sol
|Power
|2.80
|112000
|7.29
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|2.61
|36328
|6.80
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|2.17
|93000
|5.65
|Equity
|Avenue Super.
|Retailing
|1.83
|14000
|4.76
|Equity
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.32
|31000
|3.46
|Equity
|REC Ltd
|Finance
|1.00
|72464
|2.61
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|6.18
|85500
|16.10
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Avenue Super.
|Retailing
|3.69
|28050
|9.60
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.66
|61875
|6.93
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|8.45
|22018
|22.01
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-7.72
|0
|-20.11
