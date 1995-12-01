Quant Focused Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Quant Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Quant Focused Fund Direct G
AMC
: Quant Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Sandeep Tandon
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 965.8
Quant Focused Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 88.2574
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
Quant Focused Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
Quant Focused Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.09
6.86
-7.32
-14.19
-5.35
14.81
30.28
17.22
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Quant Focused Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Quant Focused Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|10.18
|819800
|98.38
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|9.05
|2214000
|87.45
|Equity
|Grasim Inds
|Cement & Cement Products
|8.18
|342500
|79.00
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|7.73
|236250
|74.74
|Equity
|Life Insurance
|Insurance
|7.01
|915500
|67.79
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|5.59
|1734818
|54.03
|Equity
|Jio Financial
|Finance
|5.44
|2535210
|52.63
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|5.14
|502000
|49.70
|Equity
|Adani Enterp.
|Metals & Minerals Trading
|4.48
|206804
|43.34
|Equity
|SBI Cards
|Finance
|3.91
|451000
|37.82
|Equity
|Hyundai Motor I
|Automobiles
|3.07
|171946
|29.74
|Equity
|HFCL
|Telecom - Services
|3.06
|3742000
|29.63
|Equity
|Zydus Lifesci.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.82
|311000
|27.26
|Equity
|Tata Power Co.
|Power
|2.54
|725000
|24.59
|Equity
|Avenue Super.
|Retailing
|1.76
|50000
|17.01
|Equity
|International Ge
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|1.26
|299758
|12.19
|Equity
|Britannia Inds.
|Food Products
|0.24
|5182
|2.38
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Coal India
|Consumable Fuels
|5.99
|1560300
|57.94
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|4.14
|212500
|40.02
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Aurobindo Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|4.00
|363000
|38.65
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Avenue Super.
|Retailing
|1.72
|48750
|16.69
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|O N G C
|Oil
|0.45
|194425
|4.40
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.51
|500000
|4.95
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.50
|500000
|4.92
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|12.04
|116341
|116.30
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-10.96
|0
|-,105.85
