Quant Focused Fund G

Quant Focused Fund G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Quant Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Quant Focused Fund G

AMC

Quant Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

03-Jul-2008

Fund Manager

Sandeep Tandon

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

965.8

Quant Focused Fund G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  79.9061

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

NIL

Exit Load %

1% if exi <= 2 years, Nil if exit after 2 years.

Quant Focused Fund G- NAV Chart

Quant Focused Fund G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.07
6.72
-7.67
-14.84
-6.76
12.92
27.95
13.53
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

Quant Focused Fund G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Quant Focused Fund G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

5000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
IndusInd Bank5,02,000
SBI Cards4,51,000
Hyundai Motor I1,71,946
Zydus Lifesci.3,11,000
Tata Power Co.7,25,000
Avenue Super.50,000

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
HDFC Life Insur.9,86,000
Bajaj Finance63,804
Titan Company1,31,000
Nestle India1,97,000
Hind. Unilever1,20,000
ITC Hotels2,21,400

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products10.1881980098.38
EquityITCDiversified FMCG9.05221400087.45
EquityGrasim IndsCement & Cement Products8.1834250079.00
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction7.7323625074.74
EquityLife InsuranceInsurance7.0191550067.79
EquityNTPCPower5.59173481854.03
EquityJio FinancialFinance5.44253521052.63
EquityIndusInd BankBanks5.1450200049.70
EquityAdani Enterp.Metals & Minerals Trading4.4820680443.34
EquitySBI CardsFinance3.9145100037.82
EquityHyundai Motor IAutomobiles3.0717194629.74
EquityHFCLTelecom - Services3.06374200029.63
EquityZydus Lifesci.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.8231100027.26
EquityTata Power Co.Power2.5472500024.59
EquityAvenue Super.Retailing1.765000017.01
EquityInternational GeCommercial Services & Supplies1.2629975812.19
EquityBritannia Inds.Food Products0.2451822.38
Derivative Investments
Derivatives - Stock FutureCoal IndiaConsumable Fuels5.99156030057.94
Derivatives - Stock FutureBajaj FinservFinance4.1421250040.02
Derivatives - Stock FutureAurobindo PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology4.0036300038.65
Derivatives - Stock FutureAvenue Super.Retailing1.724875016.69
Derivatives - Stock FutureO N G COil0.451944254.40
Money Market Investments
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.515000004.95
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.505000004.92
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-12.04116341116.30
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--10.960-,105.85

Key information

Fund House:
Quant Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
01-Dec-1995
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
96,696.62
Trustee/s:
Quant Capital Trustee Lim, Mr. Deba Prasad Roy
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Sandeep Tandon
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Deep Shukla, Mr.Vasav Sahgal, Sandeep Tandon, Mr. Laxmikant Gupta, Mr. Sandeep Tandon, Mr. Deep Shukla, Mr. Bhaskar Sharma
Compliance Officer/s:
Ms. Usha Lakshmi Raman
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr. Shardul Gusain
Fund Manager/s:
Sandeep Tandon
Auditors:
M M Nissim & Co LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
6th Floor, Sea Breeze Building, Appasaheb Marathe Marg, Prabhadevi Mumbai - 400025
Contact Nos:
022-62955000
Fax:
NA
Email:
help.investor@quant.in
Website:
www.quantmutual.com

