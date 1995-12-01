Quant Gilt Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Quant Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Quant Gilt Fund Regular G
AMC
: Quant Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Gilt Funds - Medium & Long Term
Launch Date
: 14-Dec-2022
Fund Manager
: Sanjeev Sharma
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 121.08
Quant Gilt Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.751
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Quant Gilt Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
Quant Gilt Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.66
2.02
2.73
3.95
8.29
-
-
7.31
|Category Avg
0.71
2.24
3.11
4.18
9.65
7.41
6.62
8.07
|Category Best
1.11
3.78
4.06
5.2
11.71
8.58
7.91
10.73
|Category Worst
-0.97
0.76
1.57
1.78
7.01
5.92
4.58
3.06
Quant Gilt Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Quant Gilt Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2064
|-/-
|9.58
|1174400
|12.18
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2034
|-/-
|8.13
|1000000
|10.34
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|8.10
|1000000
|10.30
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2039
|-/-
|7.92
|1000000
|10.07
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2028
|-/-
|7.91
|1000000
|10.05
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2033
|-/-
|6.10
|761600
|7.76
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|5.51
|710000
|7.00
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2034
|-/-
|5.14
|640600
|6.54
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2039
|-/-
|4.06
|500000
|5.17
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|4.06
|500000
|5.16
|Govt. Securities
|Madhya Pradesh 2032
|-/-
|4.00
|500000
|5.09
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|3.68
|552000
|4.68
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|3.56
|500000
|4.53
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra Pradesh 2034
|-/-
|2.86
|362000
|3.63
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|1.29
|200000
|1.64
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.81
|100000
|1.02
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|7.79
|1000000
|9.90
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|7.78
|9897
|9.89
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.71
|0
|2.17
