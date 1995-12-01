iifl-logo
Summary Info

Fund Name

Quant Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Quant Healthcare Fund Direct IDCW

AMC

Quant Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Pharma

Launch Date

27-Jun-2023

Fund Manager

Sandeep Tandon

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

347.52

Quant Healthcare Fund Direct IDCW - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  14.725

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

Nil

Quant Healthcare Fund Direct IDCW- NAV Chart

Quant Healthcare Fund Direct IDCW- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
2.16
9.58
-11.02
-15.67
7.52
-
-
25.31
Category Avg
0.61
7.84
-8.48
-5.95
16.78
19.91
27.56
17.46
Category Best
2.16
9.86
-6.12
0.36
30.94
24.06
31.23
38.58
Category Worst
-1.5
2.66
-11.38
-16.37
5.76
16.38
22.57
-8.71

Quant Healthcare Fund Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Quant Healthcare Fund Direct IDCW- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityDivi's Lab.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology9.666130033.59
EquityRPG LifeScience.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology9.0515052931.46
EquityAster DM Health.Healthcare Services8.1770516428.41
EquityZydus Lifesci.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology7.3829295125.68
EquityIpca Labs.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology7.1218280024.77
EquityTorrent Pharma.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology7.108377524.69
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products6.7019421223.30
EquityAurobindo PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology6.6121730022.99
EquityAlivus LifePharmaceuticals & Biotechnology6.2724629821.79
EquityZydus WellnessFood Products5.7612834620.03
EquitySequent Scien.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology5.75134632020.00
EquityPfizerPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology5.624823119.53
EquityHFCLTelecom - Services5.44239000018.92
EquitySMS Pharma.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology3.6566188612.70
EquitySuraksha Diagno.Healthcare Services2.573401368.94
Derivative Investments
Derivatives - Stock FutureDr Reddy's LabsPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.22381254.27
Derivatives - Stock FutureZydus Lifesci.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.91360003.16
Money Market Investments
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-2.8510000009.90
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-1.1138733.87
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--3.040-10.57

Key information

Fund House:
Quant Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
01-Dec-1995
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
96,696.62
Trustee/s:
Quant Capital Trustee Lim, Mr. Deba Prasad Roy
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Sandeep Tandon
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Deep Shukla, Mr.Vasav Sahgal, Sandeep Tandon, Mr. Laxmikant Gupta, Mr. Sandeep Tandon, Mr. Deep Shukla, Mr. Bhaskar Sharma
Compliance Officer/s:
Ms. Usha Lakshmi Raman
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr. Shardul Gusain
Fund Manager/s:
Sandeep Tandon
Auditors:
M M Nissim & Co LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
6th Floor, Sea Breeze Building, Appasaheb Marathe Marg, Prabhadevi Mumbai - 400025
Contact Nos:
022-62955000
Fax:
NA
Email:
help.investor@quant.in
Website:
www.quantmutual.com

