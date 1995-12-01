Quant Healthcare Fund Regular IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Quant Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Quant Healthcare Fund Regular IDCW
AMC
: Quant Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Pharma
Launch Date
: 27-Jun-2023
Fund Manager
: Sandeep Tandon
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 347.52
Quant Healthcare Fund Regular IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 14.3161
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Quant Healthcare Fund Regular IDCW- NAV Chart
Quant Healthcare Fund Regular IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
2.13
9.43
-11.38
-16.37
5.76
-
-
23.26
|Category Avg
0.61
7.84
-8.48
-5.95
16.78
19.91
27.56
17.46
|Category Best
2.16
9.86
-6.12
0.36
30.94
24.06
31.23
38.58
|Category Worst
-1.5
2.66
-11.38
-16.37
5.76
16.38
22.57
-8.71
Quant Healthcare Fund Regular IDCW- Latest Dividends
Quant Healthcare Fund Regular IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|9.66
|61300
|33.59
|Equity
|RPG LifeScience.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|9.05
|150529
|31.46
|Equity
|Aster DM Health.
|Healthcare Services
|8.17
|705164
|28.41
|Equity
|Zydus Lifesci.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|7.38
|292951
|25.68
|Equity
|Ipca Labs.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|7.12
|182800
|24.77
|Equity
|Torrent Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|7.10
|83775
|24.69
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|6.70
|194212
|23.30
|Equity
|Aurobindo Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|6.61
|217300
|22.99
|Equity
|Alivus Life
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|6.27
|246298
|21.79
|Equity
|Zydus Wellness
|Food Products
|5.76
|128346
|20.03
|Equity
|Sequent Scien.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|5.75
|1346320
|20.00
|Equity
|Pfizer
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|5.62
|48231
|19.53
|Equity
|HFCL
|Telecom - Services
|5.44
|2390000
|18.92
|Equity
|SMS Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.65
|661886
|12.70
|Equity
|Suraksha Diagno.
|Healthcare Services
|2.57
|340136
|8.94
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.22
|38125
|4.27
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Zydus Lifesci.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.91
|36000
|3.16
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|2.85
|1000000
|9.90
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.11
|3873
|3.87
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-3.04
|0
|-10.57
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement