Quant Infrastructure Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Quant Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Quant Infrastructure Fund Direct G
AMC
: Quant Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity Theme - Infrastructure
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Sandeep Tandon
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 2913.62
Quant Infrastructure Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 38.3995
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
Quant Infrastructure Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
Quant Infrastructure Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.04
9.58
-11.27
-16
-10.18
19.03
45.68
17.6
|Category Avg
0.09
10.69
-9.97
-14.11
2.29
23.51
36.2
14.34
|Category Best
1.25
14.12
-4.45
-9.67
13.04
30.2
45.71
21.5
|Category Worst
-1.05
8.91
-16.44
-19.85
-11.27
15.6
27.67
7.1
Quant Infrastructure Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Quant Infrastructure Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|10.07
|2446836
|293.64
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|10.07
|928112
|293.64
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|8.85
|6531439
|257.99
|Equity
|Tata Power Co.
|Power
|7.89
|6780875
|230.00
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|6.51
|16000000
|189.74
|Equity
|Afcons Infrastr.
|Construction
|6.12
|4319654
|178.44
|Equity
|Kalyani Steels
|Industrial Products
|6.08
|2427737
|177.24
|Equity
|Life Insurance
|Insurance
|6.06
|2387100
|176.76
|Equity
|Adani Power
|Power
|5.01
|3050000
|146.07
|Equity
|ACC
|Cement & Cement Products
|4.38
|702000
|127.66
|Equity
|Orient Cement
|Cement & Cement Products
|4.05
|3585563
|118.16
|Equity
|NCC
|Construction
|4.05
|6750000
|118.12
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|3.60
|3377000
|105.17
|Equity
|Mangalam Cement
|Cement & Cement Products
|2.14
|869494
|62.53
|Equity
|Swan Energy
|Diversified
|1.68
|1200000
|48.96
|Equity
|Om Infra
|Construction
|1.35
|3772048
|39.51
|Equity
|Orissa Minerals
|Minerals & Mining
|1.20
|69173
|35.12
|Equity
|Welspun Corp
|Industrial Products
|1.14
|451282
|33.25
|Equity
|Bharat Bijlee
|Electrical Equipment
|1.10
|128940
|32.16
|Equity
|Adani Enterp.
|Metals & Minerals Trading
|0.71
|100000
|20.96
|Equity
|GMR Urban
|Power
|0.53
|1578178
|15.57
|Equity
|Dredging Corpn.
|Engineering Services
|0.44
|251146
|12.92
|Equity
|Adani Energy Sol
|Power
|0.44
|197000
|12.82
|Equity
|Borosil Renew.
|Industrial Products
|0.02
|16960
|0.85
|Equity
|Huhtamaki India
|Industrial Products
|0.00
|12000
|0.21
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|O N G C
|Oil
|2.96
|3811500
|86.36
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Tata Power Co.
|Power
|0.89
|762750
|25.94
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|1.68
|5000000
|49.21
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|1.35
|4000000
|39.62
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.46
|42796
|42.78
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-1.98
|0
|-57.93
