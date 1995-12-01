Quant Large and Mid Cap Fund IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Quant Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Quant Large and Mid Cap Fund IDCW
AMC
: Quant Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 20-Nov-2006
Fund Manager
: Sandeep Tandon
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 3242.15
Invest wise with Expert advice
Quant Large and Mid Cap Fund IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 66.6746
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 1% if exi <= 2 years, Nil if exit after 2 years.
Quant Large and Mid Cap Fund IDCW- NAV Chart
Quant Large and Mid Cap Fund IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.42
9.23
-8.64
-14.85
-4.78
15.76
29.91
14.17
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Quant Large and Mid Cap Fund IDCW- Latest Dividends
Quant Large and Mid Cap Fund IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|9.94
|2687900
|322.57
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|7.36
|6043200
|238.70
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|6.46
|662200
|209.51
|Equity
|Aurobindo Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|6.37
|1953000
|206.68
|Equity
|Lloyds Metals
|Ferrous Metals
|5.51
|1749659
|178.65
|Equity
|IRB Infra.Devl.
|Construction
|4.48
|33637792
|145.51
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|4.00
|10950000
|129.85
|Equity
|Marico
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|3.74
|2023400
|121.52
|Equity
|Life Insurance
|Insurance
|3.66
|1606630
|118.97
|Equity
|Adani Power
|Power
|3.61
|2445000
|117.10
|Equity
|Container Corpn.
|Transport Services
|3.53
|1836000
|114.51
|Equity
|SBI Cards
|Finance
|3.02
|1170000
|98.13
|Equity
|United Breweries
|Beverages
|2.82
|470400
|91.54
|Equity
|Jio Financial
|Finance
|2.78
|4344350
|90.19
|Equity
|Britannia Inds.
|Food Products
|2.55
|180000
|82.71
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|2.27
|1213900
|73.86
|Equity
|NMDC
|Minerals & Mining
|2.10
|10935000
|68.32
|Equity
|Tata Comm
|Telecom - Services
|1.79
|430774
|58.26
|Equity
|MRF
|Auto Components
|1.59
|4900
|51.63
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|1.46
|480000
|47.52
|Equity
|Aditya Bir. Fas.
|Retailing
|1.37
|1842979
|44.62
|Equity
|Grasim Inds
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.34
|189000
|43.59
|Equity
|Avenue Super.
|Retailing
|1.21
|116000
|39.48
|Equity
|3M India
|Diversified
|0.98
|12200
|32.08
|Equity
|CRISIL
|Finance
|0.80
|59842
|26.26
|Equity
|Adani Energy Sol
|Power
|0.75
|376000
|24.47
|Equity
|JSW Infrast
|Transport Infrastructure
|0.59
|758797
|19.33
|Equity
|P & G Hygiene
|Personal Products
|0.57
|13803
|18.69
|Equity
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.44
|128250
|14.31
|Equity
|Welspun Corp
|Industrial Products
|0.34
|150718
|11.10
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|O N G C
|Oil
|2.35
|3368750
|76.33
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|2.05
|353000
|66.48
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Avenue Super.
|Retailing
|1.46
|138900
|47.57
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|GMR Airports
|Transport Infrastructure
|1.27
|5945625
|41.41
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Oil India
|Oil
|0.30
|285950
|9.85
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|3.05
|10000000
|99.05
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|1.51
|5000000
|49.21
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|6.89
|223723
|223.64
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-6.51
|0
|-,211.23
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement